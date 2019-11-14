It has taken a while for Dion Jordan to return home, but he’s finally staying in the Bay Area. The veteran defensive end was born in San Fransico and he’ll be playing across the bridge for the Oakland Raiders. On the surface, it’s a perfect fit. The Raiders have shown an ability to help rehabilitate players. Just look at Darren Waller and Richie Incognito. Jordan knew this, so when his suspension was coming to an end, he had a number of offers but decided on Oakland.

“Yeah, I turned down everything, man,” said Jordan on Wednesday when asked if he had a chance to sign elsewhere. “I had a chance to speak to [Mike] Mayock on the phone… I had a couple of places I was able to go and I kinda slept on it and I was kinda like, I’m not even going to waste my time. I’m gonna stay and do what I can to help this team win.”

Many balked when Jon Gruden said that players wanted to play for the Raiders last year, but it’s starting to look like the coach was telling the truth.

Jordan Feels He Made Right Decision

VideoVideo related to dion jordan had multiple offers before signing with raiders 2019-11-14T16:44:07-05:00

Jordan is in an interesting place. He’s 29 years old and in great shape, but father time catches up with everybody. He’s not going to have many chances left, so the choice to pick the Raiders didn’t come lightly, but he feels happy with his decision.

“It all just fell in place, man,” Jordan said. “I feel like every day or every hour that I’ve been here, I’m reminded that I made the right decision. I’m just very thankful that it happened the way it did. There’s no stress on me. It’s all football.”

Jordan was a fierce pass rusher in college, but those skills haven’t translated to the NFL. The most he’s gotten is four sacks in a season. He has all the talent and athletism to succeed, but he’s going to have to produce quickly if the Raiders are going to bring him back in 2020.

Follow the Heavy Oakland Raiders page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Jordan Fits in With Defensive Line

If defensive line coach Brenston Buckner can turn Benson Mayowa into a dominant pass rusher, he should be able to do it with Jordan, also. Jordan thinks he fits in well with this defense.

“I feel like the environment and the people that [Gruden] set up around this place is proven that I have that opportunity [to reach his potential]. It’s all up to me like it is with everything else. It’s up to the individual, it’s up to me to go out there and work hard at practice, dive into the playbook, and to treat people with respect and type of loyalty and love that they deserve.”

The Raider defensive line is young, but they’ve had some impressive moments throughout the season. Adding a veteran like Jordan could make things very interesting.

“A lot of young guys who just know how to go,” Jordan said of his new teammates. ” I feel like I fit right in with these dudes. That’s how I play. I just go.”

READ NEXT: Trainer Makes Eye-Opening Statement About Raiders’ Dion Jordan

