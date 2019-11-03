It didn’t take long for Hall of Famer Ed Reed to walk back his aggressive comments about Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. It was just on Friday when the former Baltimore Ravens safety was on The Rich Eisen Show and said that Carr was “trash“ and suggested that Colin Kaepernick would be a better option at quarterback for Oakland. Raider fans obviously weren’t happy with what he had to say, so he took to Twitter to apologize to Carr.

Your right, trash was harsh! My bad #DCarr brother bad choice of words! But got to WIN baby https://t.co/A157E6rT4C — Ed Reed (@TwentyER) November 2, 2019

While he did apologize, he didn’t take back his criticism. He just said calling Carr “trash” was harsh. He’s right that the quarterback needs to win. Carr is 35-50 in his career and has one of the lowest winning percentages of the active starting quarterbacks. Obviously, not all those losses are on him, but we’ve seen that the top quarterbacks can carry bad teams to winning records.

Follow the Heavy Oakland Raiders page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Derek Carr’s Stats in 2019

VideoVideo related to hall of famer apologizes for ‘harsh’ criticism of raiders’ derek carr 2019-11-03T13:08:36-05:00

Passing Yards: 1,695 (19th in NFL)

Passing Touchdowns: 11 (16th in NFL)

Interceptions: 4

Completion Percentage: 72.1% (1st in NFL)

Passer Rating: 103.6 (7th in NFL)

The first thing that comes to mind when looking at Derek Carr’s stats through seven games is efficiency. He’s elite when it comes to passer rating and completion percentage. However, he’s middle of the pack when it comes to passing yards and touchdowns. Even in Carr’s best years, he wasn’t a guy who would put up huge stats consistently.

He’s perhaps being too conservative in his second year in Jon Gruden’s offense. According to Football Outsiders, the Raiders have the eighth-most efficient offense in the NFL. Despite that fact, the team is 19th in the NFL in scoring offense. Oakland is moving the ball well, but they’re not putting up enough points. It’s made more difficult by the fact that the defense doesn’t get the offense on the field very often.

The Raiders are 3-4 in 2019 and while some of that is on Carr, the defense has to be the main culprit. The defense is 28th in the NFL in average points allowed per game. Carr hasn’t been perfect and he needs to be more aggressive, but it’s hard for any team to win when they’re allowing 27.4 points per game.

Will Carr Be the QB in 2020?

Rumors were rampant in the offseason that Jon Gruden was going to move on from Derek Carr and draft a quarterback. That didn’t happen and the team is currently Carr’s for the rest of 2019. However, if Oakland misses the playoffs once again, Carr’s seat will heat up in the offseason. With a move to Las Vegas coming in 2020, the Raiders will want to get fans excited. Few things would do that more than a young, dynamic quarterback.

That being said, Carr should remain the quarterback in 2020. The Raiders are clearly very close to being a playoff contender and they’ll be a hot pick to make the playoffs in 2020. Throwing in a rookie could destroy those chances. Carr may not be Patrick Mahomes, but he’s good enough to lead a talented team to the playoffs. At least give him one year in Vegas before they decide to move on.

READ NEXT: Raiders Work out Former Chiefs, Seahawks Running Back: Report

