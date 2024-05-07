Browns CB Greg Newsome Breaks Silence on Extension Talks

The Cleveland Browns have picked up Greg Newsome’s fifth-year option, but the former first-round pick hopes to stay a little longer.

The Browns announced that they would be picking up Newsome’s option on April 30, locking him in for the next two seasons. The option is worth $13.3 million and is fully guaranteed for the 2025 season. Newsome was the No. 26 overall pick in 2021.

“Just blessed that the organization sees so much in me. Just blessed that obviously that amount will be able to help me change my family’s future even more,” Newsome told Scott Petrak of BrownsZone.com. “So just super blessed, super excited that they want me here and that I want to be here. It’s a blessing.”

While it locks up Newsome contractually for the next two seasons, there are questions about his long-term future in Cleveland. He’s been rumored as a trade candidate, and if he’s not dealt, he would need an extension to stay. Newsome reiterated he’d love to be with the Browns his entire career.

“Extension-wise, we haven’t really talked about that,” Newsome said. “Honestly, I’m just focused on trying to get us as high as we can this year and whatever happens after that happens. … But like I said before, I would love to be a Cleveland Brown for life.”

Greg Newsome May Be Odd Man Out for Browns

The Browns have three solid cornerbacks in Newsome, Martin Emerson Jr. and Denzel Ward. When all three are healthy, Newsome plays as a nickelback, with Emerson and Ward holding down the outside.

For Newsome, that’s not the ideal situation when thinking of a long-term future and a potentially lucrative extension. Ward has already been locked up with a long-term deal worth $100 million. He’s under contract through the 2027 season.

Emerson has been a tremendous addition to the Browns and will be extension-eligible next offseason. The Browns will likely want to get something done with Emerson before they turn to Newsome.

“We have three guys who can play press-man coverage at a very, very high level,” Browns general manager Andrew Berry said on April 18. “That’s not a skill set I’m looking to give away.”

Denzel Ward Wants to Keep CB Trio Together

Newsome does have an advocate in Ward. The Pro Bowler feels like they have the best cornerback unit in the league and would like to keep the trio together as long as possible.

“It’s very important [to keep us together],” Ward said on Tuesday, April 16. “I’ve been openly sharing that I want to keep us together. Even AB says all the time that you can’t have enough great corners on a team. That’s real. Guys go down and having the baility to match up with teams across the board. Whether that’s in the slot with Greg or outside with me and Martin. Being able to rotate and do different things. Having multiple No. 1 corners on a team is an ideal situation.”

The Browns’ defense was the top-ranked in the league last season, giving up 270.2 yards per game.