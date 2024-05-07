28-Year-Old Former Major League Outfielder Commits to Play Football at Arkansas

Former Major League Baseball player Monte Harrison is set to return to the gridiron, committing to play football for the Arkansas Razorbacks. Harrison, who was once a highly touted four-star wide receiver prospect, has decided to pursue a collegiate football career, as Richard Davenport of WholeHogSports.com reported.

REPORT: Former MLB player Monte Harrison has committed to Arkansas football, per @ArRecruitingGuy🐗 Harrison was a 4-star WR recruit in the 2014 class🤯https://t.co/vphx9fXvnl pic.twitter.com/feNWOjVnBG — On3 (@On3sports) May 7, 2024

Initially, Harrison’s athletic journey took him in a different direction. He committed to Nebraska as a recruit in the class of 2014. Before his commitment to Nebraska, Harrison was ranked as the No. 5 player in Missouri and the No. 33 wide receiver in the nation. However, his path shifted when he was drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers in the second round of the MLB Draft that same year.

The star athlete then decided to pursue his dreams of being a major-league baseball player. However, over the years, Harrison’s success at the minor league level never entirely translated to big league success, and he struggled to stay up in the major leagues.

Harrison Struggle to Find Consistency at the Highest Level of Baseball

Monte Harrison, who will turn 29 in August, last played in Major League Baseball in 2022, appearing in nine games for the Los Angeles Angels. Since then, he’s been grinding in the minors, trying to earn another big-league call to prove he can excel at that level.

The 6-foot-1, 218-pound athlete previously showcased his talents for the Miami Marlins at the major league level as well. Over his professional baseball career, spanning stints with three MLB organizations and a season in the Puerto Rican Winter League, Harrison participated in a total of 868 games from 2014 to 2023.

Monte Harrison, a former #MLB player, has committed to play football for #Arkansas, per @ArRecruitingGuy. Harrison last played for the Angels in 2022 and was a former 4⭐️ in the class of 2014. #WPS pic.twitter.com/XJYdCZgiPu — Grayson Pierce (@GraysonPierce4) May 7, 2024

His major league stats include a .176 batting average, two home runs, six RBI, seven stolen bases, and a .547 OPS. He appeared in 50 total MLB games over three seasons. Harrison experienced considerably more success in the minor leagues, boasting a .240 batting average, 90 home runs, 336 RBI, 210 stolen bases, and a .722 OPS.

Another Baseball Standout Seeking Gridiron Success

The 28-year-old Harrison is gearing up to join the Arkansas Razorbacks as a preferred walk-on for the 2024 season. In 2014, Harrison was one of the top two-sport athletes in the country. He was fielding football scholarship offers from several notable programs, including Nebraska, Arkansas, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan State, Kansas, Missouri, Michigan, and Wisconsin. During his senior year at Lee’s Summit West High School in Missouri, Harrison showcased his versatility by amassing 1,205 yards and 25 touchdowns from scrimmage on the gridiron while also impressing on the baseball diamond with a .433 batting average and a formidable 1.245 OPS.

Harrison ultimately opted for baseball despite the football opportunities, signing a lucrative $1.8 million contract with the Milwaukee Brewers. By 2018, he had ascended to become a consensus top-75 prospect in baseball, positioning him as the fourth-highest-ranked player within Milwaukee’s farm system. However, an offseason trade in 2018 saw Harrison and three other prospects shipped to the Miami Marlins in exchange for Christian Yelich, the eventual NL MVP in 2018 and runner-up in 2019.

Monte Harrison’s Timeline: 2013-14: Senior in High School, was a 4-⭐️ WR Recruit, Signed with Nebraska for Football + Baseball 2014: Goes 2nd round in MLB Draft, signs with Brewers 2014-23: Plays Minor + Major League Baseball for 10 seasons Today: Walk-On at Arkansas, Aged 28 pic.twitter.com/uhh1Gv0Yvx — College Football Report (@CFBRep) May 7, 2024

Harrison, meanwhile, made his MLB debut with the Marlins in 2020, ultimately logging 50 games at the big league level. Now, he joins the ranks of professional athletes transitioning to NCAA competition in a different sport.

Chris Weinke, the Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback, first made a mark on the baseball diamond before transitioning to football and securing national glory with the Florida State Seminoles. Similarly, Brandon Weeden initially pursued a baseball career, honing his skills in the New York Yankees’ farm system before switching to college football at Oklahoma State University.

Weeden’s gridiron success at Oklahoma State eventually led to his selection in the first round of the 2012 NFL Draft at 28. On the other hand, Weinke entered the NFL fold as a fourth-round pick in the 2001 draft, also at 28. Harrison looks to follow their path as a hopeful future NFL draft pick.