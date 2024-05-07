Proposed Commanders Trade Would Move Jonathan Allen for 1st-Round Pick

The Washington Commanders made moves this offseason to better their roster, highlighted by drafting Jayden Daniels with the No. 2 pick. However, Cory Woodroof of USA Today wrote that the team’s still in “rebuild mode” and could be interested in loading up on draft picks. In a proposed trade from Woodroof, the Commanders would move Jonathan Allen to the Houston Texans for a 2025 first-round pick.

Commanders get: 2025 first-round pick

Texans get: Jonathan Allen

“The Commanders are squarely in rebuild mode, and having two high-priced defensive tackles on the roster might be a problem in the future as the team could load up on draft picks while building out its roster for the future,” Woodroof wrote in his May 7 article exploring five trades he’d love to see during the summer. “Allen is the most senior member of that defensive line, but he deserves the chance to contend with an up-and-coming team like the Texans.

“The Texans should absolutely just do things like the Los Angeles Rams and burn through first-round draft picks to chase a Super Bowl during quarterback C.J. Stroud’s prime. Draft picks are for losers; just send the Commanders a first-round pick for Allen and add him to your ferocious front seven. This would make the Texans that much scarier for the rest of the AFC this season.”

The Texans are one of the up-and-coming teams in the league, finishing 10-7 and winning a playoff game last season. Allen would get to play a contender for the next two seasons as he still has two years left on the four-year, $72 million contract he signed in 2021.

League Executives Wondering if Commanders Will ‘Consider Offers’ for Jonathan Allen

The Washington Commanders drafted Jer’Zhan Newton in the second round of the draft, giving them another pass rusher. According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the addition of Netwon “creates an interesting dynamic at defensive tackle.” Fowler wrote that league executives wonder if the Commanders will end up moving Allen at some point.

“Having three talented tackles is hardly a bad thing, but a few league execs are wondering if Washington will ever consider offers for Allen, who is due $15.4 million this year and $16.5 million next, below market for high-end tackles,” Fowler wrote on May 7. “The people I’ve talked to believe Washington will need to either rework his contract eventually or decide whether it will entertain trade interest, which it has rebuffed in the past.”

With new head coach Dan Quinn being a defensive-minded coach after serving as the Dallas Cowboys’ defensive coordinator, the expectation is for the Commanders’ defense to improve after allowing the most points per game in 2023. A two-time Pro Bowl selection, Allen will be a big help in fixing the defensive issues.

How Allen Would Help the Houston Texans

Statistically, Allen has impressed over the past three seasons. He had nine sacks in 2021 and 7.5 sacks in 2022. During the 2023 sacks, Allen had just 5.5 sacks, the second-fewest since his rookie season when he played in five games.

However, the Washington Commanders traded Montez Sweat and Chase Young during the season, which could’ve been a reason for his lack of sacks.

The Houston Texans would get even better than it already was under head coach DeMeco Ryans. Ryans led his team to top 12 finishes in points allowed per game, sacks, and other key defensive categories.

29 years old, Allen would bring them a veteran to help them continue building after an impressive season last year.