Raiders vs. Jets Prediction: Betting Odds, Spread & Pick

The Oakland Raiders have put themselves in a position to make the playoffs. With a win on Sunday, Oakland will remain firmly entrenched as the second wild card team in the AFC and keep pace with the Chiefs in the division standings. Meanwhile, the New York Jets have shown signs of life. Gangreen has won two straight against subpar competition but Sam Darnold and the offense have been very impressive. Darnold has 523 yards with five touchdowns and just one interception during the streak and looks to have put his early-season ghosts behind him. The Raiders have been led on offense by running back Josh Jacobs, who leads all rookies by a wide margin with 923 yards rushing. Sunday will be Oakland’s first trip to the eastern time zone this season.

We break down the line and offer our best bets and analysis for this matchup between the Raiders and Jets.

Date: Sunday, November 24

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: Met Life Stadium (East Rutherford, New Jersey)

TV: CBS

Spread: Raiders -3

Total: 46.5

Line Movement

This line opened at Raiders -3 and has not budged, with -3 being offered at most books with varying odds, according to VegasInsider.com. The action is split with the Raiders receiving 58% of the bets and the Jets getting 53% of the money, according to The Action Network.

The total opened at 47 and has been bet down slightly to 46.5 at most books with 61% of the bets on the over and 59% of the money coming in on the under.

Betting Trends

Raiders are 6-4 ATS this season

Jets are 4-6 ATS this season

Over is 6-4 in Raiders games this season

Over is 6-4 in Jets games this season

Raiders are 1-3 SU and 2-2 ATS on the road this season

Jets are 2-3 SU and 2-3 ATS at home this season

Over is 5-1 in the last 6 meetings

Home team is 8-2-1 in the last 11 meetings

Analysis & Picks

This is a major lookahead spot for the Raiders. With the playoffs hanging in the balance, Oakland must avoid peering ahead to next week’s showdown against the first-place Kansas City Chiefs and keep their eyes fixated on a smoldering hot Jets team, led by a resurgent Sam Darnold. However, there are two major mismatches here that favor the home team. First things first, Oakland’s defense, most notably their secondary, has been shredded this season. The Raiders are ranked 28th in the NFL allowing 262.2 passing yards per game. The emergence of Jamison Crowder has been a story for the Jets offense. The slot man has found the end zone in three straight games and I expect that streak to continue on Sunday against the porous Raiders secondary. On the other side of the ball, Oakland’s strength offensively has been their ground attack, but the Jets have also been great at stopping the run this season. New York ranks second in the league in rush defense DVOA, thanks in large part to nose tackles Folorunso Fatukasi and Steve McLendon. The Jets also lead the league in stuff percentage, which is defined as plays where the running back is tackled at or behind the line of scrimmage, at 34%. This could be the toughest run defense rookie running back Josh Jacobs has faced this season and I give the Jets a major edge in the trenches. Take the points and fade the Raiders. Don’t forget the sprinkle the moneyline.

PICK: Jets +3 (-105)

