TV Host Gets Ripped for Ridiculous Oakland Raiders Take

The Oakland Raiders have one of the craziest and most loyal fan bases in sports, but the team is leaving them for Las Vegas. While many die-hard fans will follow the silver and black to the ends of the earth, there’s no doubt that the crowd will see some change with the move to Vegas. The decision to leave Oakland for Vegas didn’t come easy for Mark Davis, but some think it was the right call.

Oakland isn’t the most glamorous city in California and TV host Sal Iacono decided to collaborate with The Ringer to explain his most recent experience in the Bay Area.

.@TheCousinSal had quite the experience on his recent trip to Oakland. He ran through traffic, was almost pickpocketed, and had to deal with the members of the Black Hole. That's why the right call is the Raiders moving to Las Vegas pic.twitter.com/dctAPFmBCU — The Ringer (@ringer) November 12, 2019

Iacono complains about traffic and how he was harassed by some fans. He also went on to detail a story about somebody in the Black Hole who tried to steal his wallet out of his pocket. While these are all reasons to be annoyed, Oakland is not the only place in the country where these things happen. This led to Iacono getting absolutely roasted on Twitter.

Follow the Heavy Oakland Raiders page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

It's Oakland's fault cuz this dude stayed in SF and got caught in traffic on the bridge cuz "no one stays in Oakland" (yes they do). A few ticket scalpers outside the stadium is a "war zone". And the part about the fan noticing his press credential is downright pearl clutching! https://t.co/2ovqTNJxxS — Levi Damien (@LeviDamien) November 12, 2019

Man, that was boring. And soft. https://t.co/QVjyMhrZCu — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) November 12, 2019

Love Sal, but this take was soft as hell. First, isn't he from Brooklyn? And he's scared of little old Oakland? Yikes. Second, who told this man it only takes 30 min to cross the bridge from SF to Oak. C'mon man. SOFT! — JGreene (@Bronco9x) November 12, 2019

As some people pointed out, Iacono is from Brooklyn, New York. Those aren’t exactly the friendliest streets in the world. Yes, Oakland has some bad eggs and some of those bad eggs go to Raiders games. However, so does every team in the NFL. There is no perfect city and no fan base is perfect. Most of the complaints that Iacono makes seem like problems you’d run into in any metropolitan area.

Raiders Leaving Oakland the Right Way

It would’ve been very easy for Mark Davis and the front office to phone-in their last season in Oakland and focus on Vegas. That hasn’t been the case as the Raiders are trying to give Oakland fans a season to remember. At home games in Oakland this season, the Raiders are 3-1. Two of those wins were during primetime against division rivals.

Not only are the Raiders consistently competitive, but they also could win the AFC West. It would be a great send-off for Oakland if the team could host one last playoff game there. It’s unlikely that another NFL game will be played in Oakland after this season. Few fan bases are as passionate, so the fans deserve to have a winner one last time.

They won’t cease to exists once they move to Vegas. Unlike many fan bases, Raider Nation travels very well. The Raiders aren’t bound to lose many fans, but the crowds in Vegas could look very different. Fortunately, a winning team coming to a new city can help bring in a lot of new fans. Just look at how many Los Angeles Rams fans there are in comparison to Los Angeles Chargers fans. The Raiders leaving Oakland will be the end of an era. The team brought two Super Bowl championships to the city and it’s not out of the realm of possibility that they bring another one right before they leave for good.

READ NEXT: Former Pro Bowl Player Has Bold Prediction for Raiders Season

