Raiders Starter Returns to Practice For First Time Since Week 3

Oakland Raiders linebacker Marquel Lee is now eligible to return from injured reserve.

For the first time since suffering his ankle injury versus the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3, the linebacker participated in practice on Monday — starting the clock on his eventual return from injured reserve.

LB Marquel Lee is out here for the start of #Raiders practice. Working back from Week 3 ankle injury — Matt Kawahara (@matthewkawahara) November 11, 2019

While Lee won’t be eligible to play in Week 11 versus the Cincinnati Bengals, he will be eligible to return in Week 13 when the Raiders visit the Kansas City Chiefs.

Because he’s the second player to return from injured reserve for the Raiders, Oakland can no longer bring back safety Johnathan Abram (shoulder) or quarterback Nathan Peterman (elbow) from injured reserve this season.

Jon Gruden Comments on Marquel Lee’s Return

Head coach Jon Gruden commented on Lee’s eventual return, via Levi Damien of Raiders Wire.

“NFL rules don’t allow him to play until the Kansas City game, so he’ll get a chance to be on the practice field and get re-acclimated to what he needs to do to get right,” Jon Gruden said of Lee Monday.

Lee had started two of the Raiders’ first three games of the season, but he was sparsely used on defense. The 24-year-old linebacker only played 18 total defensive snaps — but he was used on 36 total snaps on special teams over the first three games.

The 6-foot-3 linebacker started 10 of the Raiders’ 16 games in 2018 and also started six games during his rookie season in 2017.

With Lee due to return in Week 13, the Raiders won’t be as thin alongside their linebacker core. Since the loss of Vontaze Burfict due to his season-long suspension, Oakland has been forced to rely upon a rotation of Nicholas Morrow, Will Compton, Tahir Whitehead and Kyle Wilber.

The Raiders had also recently re-signed former team linebacker Brandon Marshall before he was released just six days later.

Safety Lamarcus Joyner Avoids Season-Ending Injury

The Raiders caught another break on Monday when they found out that starting safety Lamarcus Joyner’s hamstring injury is not season-ending.

The veteran safety suffered the hamstring injury during last Thursday’s win over the Los Angeles Chargers. With that said, he will be out for a prolonged period of time — but the expectation is that he’ll be able to return in time for the playoffs if Oakland qualifies.

The Raiders are currently tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Indianapolis Colts for the final wild card spot in the AFC at 5-4.