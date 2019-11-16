Rams vs Bears Prop Bets: 5 Best Non-Spread Picks

When the Chicago Bears and Los Angeles Rams met last season, it was in December at Soldier Field, and the Bears, led by a dominant defensive performance, won 15-6. This week, the two teams play again in a Sunday Night Football rematch.

Both teams have seen a major drop off from their respective successes last season. Both the Rams and the Bears sit snugly in third place in their divisions after handily winning them last year. And both quarterbacks, Mitchell Trubisky and Jared Goff, have been struggling mightily this season. This should be a hard-fought battle with a few surprises sprinkled in. What surprises, you ask? Here are the five best non-spread prop picks for the Rams-Bears Sunday Night Football game, surprises included:

NOTE: *All odds, betting info and prop bets are courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook

Cooper Kupp Scores First Touchdown of the Game (+700)

Kupp has been having himself a season. He has 792 yards receiving to go with five touchdowns. The Bears have a strong secondary, but they’re also giving up over 233 yards a game to opposing receivers, and Kupp will definitely get his chances against them.

Considering how stagnant the Bears have been on offense all season, this seems like a good bet. The Bears have scored just one first quarter touchdown on offense all season, and they’re not likely to get one against Aaron Donald and Company Sunday night.

Mitchell Trubisky Will Have Over 1.5 TD Passes (+130)

This could be a risk considering Trubisky is throwing less than one touchdown per game on average (he has eight on the season), but some risks are worth taking. Trubisky threw three picks against the Rams last season, but he was also just returning from an injury that game.

This is not to say Trubisky is going to light the Rams up–but he’s likely to throw a score or two in garbage time like he did against the Saints a few weeks back. Thus, over two TD passes for him sounds about right here.

Anthony Miller to Have 50+ Yards Receiving/ Bears Win (+520)

This one may be the biggest long shot we include in our prop bet picks, but it’s just too good. Miller, like the rest of this Bears team, has been limited by Trubisky’s lack of success. With both of the Bears starting tight ends, Trey Burton and Adam Shaheen, out due to injury, Trubisky will have to rely on his receiver more.

While Allen Robinson is the best player the Bears have on offense, he will be blanketed by Jalen Ramsey the entire game. Look for Miller to have a breakout game against the Rams. The Bears winning is the real long shot here–but history does have a tendency of repeating itself.

Ryan Nall to Score Two Touchdowns (+2400)

The Bears just activated Nall from the practice squad last week, and with rookie running back David Montgomery’s status in question due to an ankle injury, Nall could definitely see some time this week.

The odds of him scoring not one but two touchdowns is such an intriguing and crazy thought, it just might happen.

First Half Total: Under 20 Points (-110)

Considering how the game went between these two teams last year, this might be as close to a ‘gimme’ as this game will have. Neither Goff nor Trubisky has been very productive this season, and this will likely be a game centered around defense. The Bears have not gotten going at all in the first half much this season–and this game shouldn’t be any different.

