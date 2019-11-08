Ravens LB Cut by Eagles Gets Multi-Year Contract Extension

This is a somewhat troubling move, borderline embarrassing. The Ravens are locking up a guy the Eagles cut.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the Baltimore Ravens are signing L.J. Fort to a two-year contract extension worth $5.5 million. The deal will keep the linebacker in Baltimore through 2021 and includes $3.25 million in fully guaranteed money.

The Eagles released Fort on Sept. 27 after inking him to a three-year, $5.5 million contract ($1.9 million guaranteed) back in March. The 29-year-old was supposed to be a key acquisition on defense but lasted only four games in Philadelphia.

The #Ravens have signed LB LJ Fort to a 2-year, surprise extension through 2021 that pays him $5.5M, source said. He gets $3.25M fully guaranteed at signing — all next year. He was cut 5 weeks ago by the #Eagles and still has $1.9M in guarantees this year. An early payday. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 8, 2019

Fort has been playing like a stud for the Ravens and now he’s part of their long-term plans. The fifth-year linebacker has 11 total tackles, including three tackles for loss, along with one sack and one quarterback hit. Fort has been in on 99 defensive snaps after struggling to see the field in Philadelphia.

Making matters worse, the Eagles parted ways with him to make room for Orlando Scandrick on the 53-man roster. Obviously, the experiment with the former Cowboys cornerback didn’t work out. Fort had been buried behind Nigel Bradham, Kamu Grugier-Hill, Zach Brown and Nathan Gerry on the Eagles’ depth chart.

Orlando Scandrick Pumping Up Cowboys Again

Speaking of Orlando Scandrick, the disgruntled cornerback was back on TV and throwing more shade at the Eagles. Scandrick once again joined Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe on FS1’s “Undisputed” show where he boldly proclaimed “we looking good right now” when talking about Dallas. When Sharpe reminded him he wasn’t a member of the Cowboys any longer, he smiled.

.@OScandrick: "Like I told Skip, we looking good right now!" Shannon: Oh, it's 'we' now! Skip: Well he did play for the Cowboys for a long time, he earned the right to say 'we.' Shannon: Well the Eagles had me on their draft board so I can say 'we!' 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/hKduPI66lh — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) November 8, 2019

Scandrick, of course, drew the ire of Eagles fans when he blasted the organization for “living on that Super Bowl high” and publicly ripped Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins.

“When you wear the C on your jersey, it’s your job to bring guys along,” Scandrick said on “Undisputed” on FS1. “Sometimes you need to take the hard job and you need to bring the thing together. I don’t know if that’s the case.”

Eagles Claim Safety Marcus Epps off Waivers

The Eagles made a minor roster move when they signed safety Marcus Epps off waivers from Minnesota. Epps, a sixth-round pick in 2019, has registered one tackle in 12 defensive snaps. The 6-foot, 191-pounder will most likely be relegated to special teams since Philadelphia has a logjam at safety with starters Malcolm Jenkins and Rodney McLeod.

Roster Move: #Eagles have claimed S Marcus Epps off waivers. pic.twitter.com/jjko3nVHvS — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 7, 2019

Ironically, Epps takes the roster spot of Andrew Sendejo who went back to the Vikings in a strange safety swap. Sendejo was recently released by the Eagles after spending the last eight seasons in Minnesota. Epps was a four-year starter at the University of Wyoming where finished with 325 tackles and nine interceptions in 50 games.

Follow the Heavy Philadelphia Eagles page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Jalen Ramsey, Eric Berry Among NFL Players for Eagles to Target