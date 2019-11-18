Three Possibilities for Rob Gronkowski’s “Big Announcement”

Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski has teased his return from retirement all season long. But could it actually be happening?

On Sunday, Gronkowski posted a video teasing a big announcement he would make on his Instagram feed at 9 a.m. Tuesday morning. Without any context or warning, this news from Gronk himself might be something that could affect the entire NFL or could perhaps spell out his next chapter.

Former #Patriots TE @RobGronkowski: “I have a big announcement to make. I can’t wait to drop it on all of you." Gronk said the announcement will be Tuesday at 9:00 AM. Gronkowski must let the Pats know by Saturday, Nov. 30 if he wants to return. Could this be related? pic.twitter.com/SlE7dPfAvz — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 17, 2019

Gronkowski, who reportedly told Patriots’ owner Robert Kraft he would like to come back for December and the playoffs this season, could be making good on his word. The tight end would need to be added to the Patriots roster and reinstated from his retirement ahead of the November 30 deadline.

But it might be too good to be true, as Gronkowski seems content with his business ventures involving CBD Medic as well as his broadcasting career. Let the speculation begin as to what his announcement may be about, but here are some ideas.

Heeeee’s Baaaaack

It could actually be Gronkowski announcing he is coming out of retirement. His broadcasting debut was far from terrific and, like Jason Witten, could have made Gronkowski miss the gridiron. He’s feeling much better, admittedly, since taking a bit of time off and would easily provide a spark for the Patriots, especially the ground game in which he excels as a blocker.

This would be an ideal scenario for the Patriots who have one of the lowest tight end target percentages in the NFL. Getting Gronkowski would give Brady another weapon to throw to who would be feeling the best he has since he first entered the league.

Gronk Slam

Could this be the time for Gronk’s long-awaited debut in the WWE? Gronkowski has always expressed his desire to be a part of the WWE and has made a cameo at Wrestlemania in the past with his close friend, Mojo Rawley, the ring name of former football player Dean Muhtadi.

Gronk and Muhtadi wouldn’t be the only two former NFL players to join WWE. Thomas Pestock, better known by his ring name as Baron Corbin, and Brennan Williams, now known as Dio Maddin, are also currently part of WWE. It would be a seamless transition for the tight end to turn pro as a wrestler.

Gronk on the Silver Screen

Gronkowski is a larger-than-life personality, that’s very obvious. What better way than to express that on the big screen?

Gronkowski has talked about a possible post-football acting career before and would be a perfect character for Hollywood. Gronk has appeared in music videos, made cameos in movies and television shows, and has become an ambassador for Nickelodeon.

He’s also appeared in music videos, most recently with his friend Muhtadi for a song by electronic group 3LAU. He performed well in that, and it’s clear he hasn’t had difficulty performing well under pressure and for large audiences.

