Seahawks-49ers Inactives: Josh Gordon & George Kittle’s Playing Status

Both the Seahawks and 49ers are dealing with a few injuries heading into tonight’s Monday Night Football showdown. As expected, George Kittle is among the 49ers that will not play against the Seahawks on Monday night. For the Seahawks, Josh Gordon and Quandre Diggs are active and will make their debut in a Seattle uniform.

Leading up to the game, Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan left the door slightly open for Kittle to make a miraculous recovery from the ankle and knee injury he is dealing with to play in the game.

“Just because it’s George,” Shanahan said, per NBC Sports. “If it was any other player, I would probably say he’s out. If it goes like this, he will be out. George isn’t a guy who needs to be out at practice. We know he’s doing everything he can and we’ll see how he feels on Monday, but things would have to change.”

The good news for the Niners is that tackles Joe Staley and Mike McGlinchey are both active. Kicker Robbie Gould will also be inactive against the Seahawks.

Josh Gordon Will Play for the Seahawks vs. 49ers

Gordon will make his Seahawks debut on Monday Night Football. The newest Seattle receiver was expected to play against the 49ers, but Gordon was officially a game-time decision leading up to kickoff. Pete Carroll praised Gordon after his first few practices with the team.

“He did really well,” Carroll told ESPN. “He was very impressive in terms of picking stuff up, studying overtime. He fit in really well. He’s a really good athlete. You can really tell that he’s got a lot of potential to be a big-time player, so it was fun to see him on the practice field. He did a nice job.”

There is more good news for Seahawks fans as left tackle Duane Brown is active despite dealing with multiple injuries. Seattle will need Brown’s help against one of the best pass rushes in the NFL.

The Seahawks claimed Gordon off waivers from the Patriots and acquired Diggs in a trade with the Lions. Both players have yet to play for the Seahawks so their presence could provide a big boost against the Niners.

Here is a look at the full list of Seahawks inactives.

Seahawks Inactives vs. 49ers

POSITION PLAYER Cornerback Akeem King Wide Receiver Jaron Brown Wide Receiver John Ursua Running Back C.J. Prosise Guard Phil Haynes Safety Lano Hill Defensive End L.J. Collier

49ers Inactives vs. Seahawks

Losing Kittle is a big blow to the Seahawks offense, but the good news is they get two key offensive lineman back. Here is the full rundown of the inactive Niners for Monday Night Football.