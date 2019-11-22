Seahawks’ Jadeveon Clowney’s Injury Puts Status vs. Eagles in Doubt

The Seattle Seahawks could be without star defensive end Jadeveon Clowney for their Week 12 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. Clowney went to get a further evaluation on a hip injury and will meet the team in Philadelphia, per ESPN’s Brady Henderson.

“Pete Carroll said Jadeveon Clowney was away from the team today getting his hip injury looked at. He’ll meet the team in Philadelphia and will be a game-time decision after missing all three practices this week. Carroll said the hip injury is from the 49ers game,” Henderson tweeted.

Carroll noted that Clowney sustained the injury against the 49ers in Week 10. While Clowney will join the team in Philly, the defensive end will be a game-time decision against the Eagles. Clowney has been the one consistent pass rusher for the Seahawks this season and his absence would be a huge blow to the Seattle defense. He is coming off his best performance since joining the Seahawks and is a big reason why Seattle was able to pull off the upset over San Francisco.

Clowney’s Off-Site Visit Is to Confirm His Status for Seahawks-Eagles Game

Clowney went to an off-site visit to confirm he is okay to play in the team’s Week 12 matchup, per The Athletic’s Michael-Shawn Dugar. The team declined to release the location where Clowney would be getting the medical exam.

“Jadeveon Clowney (knee/hip) will be with the team in Philly, Pete says, but he recently had off-campus treatment on his injury. Pete won’t say where. So there’s that…Pete says Clowney felt the hip issue pop up during the SF game and the off campus work is to make sure he’s OK to play Sunday. He’ll be a game-time decision,” Dugar noted on Twitter.

The Seahawks Also Placed Ed Dickson Back on Injured Reserve Just Days After Activating the Tight End

Clowney is not the only bad news the Seahawks received this week. Tight end Ed Dickson was activated but was placed back on the injured list just days after being part of the active roster. Carroll noted that the team did not believe Dickson was ready to play again based on what they saw in practice.

“Pete Carroll said Ed Dickson was ready to get back to practice but says Ed isn’t ready to play yet based on what they saw recently, which is why he’s back on IR. Pete feels bad for Ed and calls it unfortunate but feels it was the right thing to do,” Dugar explained on Twitter.