Seahawks’ Josh Gordon Makes Cryptic Instagram Post Following Patriots Release

It looks like Josh Gordon has finally provided some closure following his New England Patriots release.

As the 28-year-old veteran wide receiver prepares to make his debut with the Seattle Seahawks as they take on the San Francisco 49ers in a big NFC West matchup in Week 10, he appeared to reference his tenure with the Patriots — which ended in an abrupt release entering Week 9.

Gordon made this Instagram post on Friday which seemed to indicate that it was his own doing that led to his release from the Patriots. Gordon had served as the Patriots’ top receiver over the past two seasons.

Gordon Appears to Take Blame For Patriots’ Release

Gordon last appeared in a game with the Patriots during their Week 6 victory over the New York Giants. The 6-foot-3 wide receiver suffered a knee injury during the first half of the game after making a tackle following an interception thrown by Tom Brady.

What then transpired following Gordon’s knee injury was odd. The Patriots then decided to place Gordon on short-term injured reserve — which meant that they would have to release him upon his healthy recovery.

During his six games as the Patriots’ starting receiver, Gordon posted 20 receptions for 287 yards and a touchdown. The veteran receiver had also posted 40 receptions for 720 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games started in 2018 before he stepped away from the team as he faced an indefinite ban for violating the terms of his conditional reinstatement under the NFL drug policy.

After Gordon fully recovered from his knee injury, he was then placed on waivers. The Seahawks were the only franchise of the 31 other NFL teams to actually place a waiver for the former Pro Bowler.

Bill Belichick and the Patriots have refused comment relating to Gordon’s unexpected release. With that said, this Instagram post would seem to indicate that it was Gordon’s own fault for his exit out fo New England.

Seahawks Have High Expectations for Gordon

As Gordon prepares to make his debut with the Seahawks, head coach Pete Carroll couldn’t contain his excitement for his newest weapon in the passing game, via Nicole Jennings of My Northwest.

“He comes with high praise now for his ability and talent and natural skills and all that. Just in our first look yesterday and then again today, you can see that he’s really got a lot of ability,” Carroll said on Friday. “And he’s very comfortable with the game, he learns very well, it’s all pretty smooth — there are no rough edges here.”

Carroll did caution that he’s not entirely sure if Gordon will play in Monday’s game. It’s a decision he’ll make leading into the game.

“We’ll go all the way to the end of the preparation, take it all the way til Monday and we’ll figure out what’s best for us, but it’s a really good first impression he made,” he said. “And I think our fans will be excited to see him play, see what he can contribute.”

Considering his ability to stretch the field and his sheer size, it would be a shock if the Seahawks elected not to unleash Gordon in their biggest game of the season.