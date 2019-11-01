Josh Gordon Claimed off Waivers by NFC Contender

An NFL team has officially claimed former Pro Bowl wide receiver Josh Gordon off of waivers.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the veteran wide receiver has been claimed by the Seattle Seahawks after he officially entered waivers at 4 PM EST on Friday.

The #Seahawks have claimed former #Patriots WR Josh Gordon, source said. QB Russell Wilson gets his wish. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 1, 2019

Russell Wilson — one of the favorites to win the MVP award this season — finally gets his wish to have a true No. 1 receiver on his team.

Furthermore, Gordon’s agent — David Canter — expressed excitement over Gordon joining the Seahawks.

Lets goooooooooo — DEC Management (@davidcanter) November 1, 2019

The 28-year-old wide receiver was recently released by the New England Patriots off of short-term injured reserve after he suffered a knee injury in Week 6 against the New York Giants. Although he had served as the Patriots’ No. 1 wide receiver, he became expendable once the team acquired former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mohamed Sanu via trade prior to the trade deadline.

In six games this season, Gordon caught 20 passes for 287 yards and a touchdown. During his two seasons in New England, the 6-foot-3 receiver appeared in and started 17 games while catching 60 total passes for 1,007 yards and four touchdowns.

For his career, the six-year veteran holds career statistics of 240 receptions for 4,113 yards and 20 touchdowns. He was a Pro Bowl selection in 2013 and led the league in receiving yards that season.

Gordon missed the entire 2015 and 2016 seasons due to suspensions and off-the-field trouble.

Now that Gordon is with the Seahawks, he jumps from one Super Bowl contender to another — except this time, it’s all the way out West.