Jameis Winston Predicts Bucs Will Beat Seahawks

Ahead of the Bucs-Seahawks game, Jameis Winston offered a quasi-guarantee about Tampa Bay winning the game. Winston noted that he is “feeling like we will win.”

“I’m feeling like we’re going to get better next week and we will win,” Winston said, per Pro Football Talk. “That’s how I’m feeling. I’m feeling like we will win.”

In some ways, Winston is simply saying what any team would want their starting quarterback to before a big game. Let’s review the context for Winston and the Bucs entering Century Link Field.

Winston is completing just 58 percent of his passes and his 12 interceptions tie him for the most in the NFL. Winston has thrown almost as many interceptions as he has touchdowns (14) this season.

The Bucs are just 2-5 heading into Century Link Field, and it seems like a curious time to begin making guarantees heading into a difficult road environment. Winston’s future in Tampa Bay is in serious doubt as he has done little to provide the team with confidence that he can be a franchise quarterback. Buccaneers’ offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich stood up for Winston, noting the season could be a lot different if a few plays had gone their way.

“This league is so ― it’s four or five plays here or there that you’ve just got to really change and get out of our system just as a team, really,” Leftwich told the Tampa Bay Times. “That comes to winning the football games. If you win some of the games that you lost, it’s all different, right? The narrative is all different. So we’ve got to understand that, try to fix those plays and hopefully when we have the opportunity in the future, that we make those plays to win football games.”

Bruce Arians Called Century Link Field His “Favorite Place to Play”

Bruce Arians began his opening statement to reporters by saying, "Thank you for coming to my house. I hope you get home safe." After their win Sunday, the Cardinals are 4-1 at CenturyLink Field since Arians became their coach in 2013. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) January 1, 2018

Arians has been known to let people know about his success at Century Link Field. The Bucs head coach praised the Seattle environment calling it his “favorite place to play.”

“It’s probably my favorite place to play because it’s such a great atmosphere,” Arians explained to The Seattle Times. “The fans are fantastic. We’re just teaching our guys to feed off that energy from the crowd like it’s a home crowd. It always comes down to a very, very close game.”

Back in 2017, Arians called Century Link Field the Cardinals “home field” during a speech to the team when he was head coach.

“We’ve got a big one next weekend, now,” Arians said in 2017, per USA Today. “All right? We know that’s our home field. We’re goin’ up there and kick their a–.”

Pete Carroll Wants to Send Arians & the Bucs Home With a Loss

Carroll admitted he is aware of Arians’ perceived success in Seattle and the Seahawks coach noted he would not be heartbroken if the Bucs had a long flight home after the game. Carroll told KIRO 97.3 Seattle that he was ready to “put this thing to rest here.”

“He’s pretty proud of it, what he’s done here, so I wouldn’t mind him having to go home, fly across the country without a win this weekend,” Carroll told KIRO 97.3 Seattle. “So we’re gonna do the best we can to get that done.”