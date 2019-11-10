Josh Gordon Eyed Seahawks & Russell Wilson for a ‘Long Time’

Russell Wilson and Josh Gordon wanted to play together and now the new duo finally has their wish on the Seattle Seahawks. Gordon met with the media for the first time as a member of the Seahawks and revealed that the two had been discussing teaming up for a “long time.”

“Me and Russ have been talking about (playing together) for a long time, for a while behind the scenes; how nice it would be,” Gordon said, per Seahawks.com. “… Admire his game. I think maybe he respected mine mutually. I love the way he plays, it’s as simple as that. He’s a great ball player, he can make it happen from pretty much anywhere.”

Wilson was one of the first to welcome Gordon to the Seahawks on social media and has praised the team’s newest receiver since he arrived in Seattle. The Seahawks quarterback noted Gordon has been “studying like crazy” to get up to speed on the team’s offense.

“Josh, he’s been great since he’s gotten here,” Wilson noted, per Seahawks.com. “He’s been studying like crazy. He sits up (front) and takes tons of notes. He’s highlighting like crazy. He’s in his playbook nonstop. He’s prepared. He’ll be prepared and ready to roll. He’s a true pro. He’s been in different systems and stuff like that. I think that helps him. I think he’s really fired up to be here. We’re fired up to have him.”

There Is a ‘Good Chance’ Gordon Plays Against the 49ers

Fans are likely to see Gordon on the field sooner rather than later. Gordon is no longer on the injury report and Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll stopped just short of saying the new receiver would play on Monday night against the 49ers. Carroll admitted there was a “good chance” Gordon would play, but the receiver is expected to be a game-time decision.

“He did really well,” Carroll explained, per Seahawks.com. “He was very impressive in terms of picking stuff up, studying overtime. He fit in really well. He’s a really good athlete. You can really tell that he’s got a lot of potential to be a big-time player, so it was fun seeing him on the practice field. He did a nice job.”

Wilson admitted he is not the coach, but expects to see Gordon playing when they take on the Niners.

“It’s a coach question but I think he’ll definitely probably get in there [against the 49ers], for sure,” Wilson noted in his press conference.

The Addition of Gordon Gives the Seahawks One of the Top Receiving Groups in the NFL

Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf have already shined this season with the Seahawks. The addition of Gordon makes the Seahawks receiving group one of the most explosive units in the NFL. Seattle has relied on their running game and defense under Carroll, but it is clear that the Seahawks’ strength this season is their passing game.

Gordon admittedly comes with some risk as the receiver has battled substance abuse throughout his career. His latest release from the Patriots appears to have had more to do with his play on the field and early-season injuries. Gordon and the Seahawks are hoping this can finally be the place where the talented receiver thrives.