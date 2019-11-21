Seahawks Provide Tyler Lockett Injury Update & Status for Week 12

Just a little more than a week after being in a Bay Area hospital, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett is poised to play in Week 12 against the Eagles. Lockett sustained a bruised shin against the 49ers in Week 10 and there was concern over the swelling of the leg after the game.

The Seahawks receiver did not fly home with the team after Pete Carroll admitted that he was dealing with a serious situation. Lockett was limited in the Seahawks’ opening practice for Week 12, but Carroll noted that he expected the receiver to play against the Eagles.

“Tyler’s really on the upswing now,” Carroll said, per Seahawks.com. “There were a couple tough days before he got out of California. He’s feeling way better and expects to do some work. He’s going to catch some balls after practice with Russ (Wilson) and start getting ready to go…I do [think Lockett will play]. He thinks that too.”

Pete Carroll Initially Described Tyler Lockett’s Injury as a “Severe Situation”

Carroll initially mentioned there was a “compartment element” to Lockett’s injury and described the receiver as being in a “severe situation” after the Seahawks victory over the 49ers. This caused some to worry that Lockett was dealing with Compartment Syndrome, something the team never specifically confirmed.

“He’s out of here right now to get looked at,” Carroll said, per Pro Football Talk. “It will be OK but it’s a pretty severe situation for right now. I think there was a lot of swelling. The contusion caused a lot of swelling right away and they’ve got stuff… there [are] concerns about that so they’ve got to make sure… There’s a compartment element in this so they’ve got to make sure and just got to take care of him. And we’re ahead of it so we should be in good shape.”

Lockett Is Poised to Go Back to Being the Seahawks WR1

Assuming there is no setback before kickoff, Lockett is expected to slide back into his typical role as the Seahawks WR1 against the Eagles, much to the delight of fantasy owners. Seattle claimed Josh Gordon off waivers just a few weeks ago, but the team has been easing in their new receiver to the offense. D.K. Metcalf has had a stellar rookie season and has been a big threat inside the red zone.

The Eagles are ranked 17th in passing yards allowed at 237.5 per game, something the Seahawks will look to take advantage of this Sunday. Philadelphia is also giving up a good number of points at 23 per game, which is 18th in the NFL.

Heading into Week 12, Lockett has had 62 receptions for 793 yards and six touchdowns this season. Lockett had a down week against the Niners with just three catches, but this was likely tied to his injury in the Monday Night Football game.