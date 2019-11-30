Your Must-See Sports Headlines for Today, November 30

Welcome to the roundup of must-see sports news from Friday, highlighted by the Los Angeles Lakers moving their win streak to double-digits and unranked Michigan making a statement by knocking off a second consecutive top 10 team.
All this and more as we get you up to speed with the sports world on this Saturday!
Lakers Romp Wizards for 10th Straight Victory
The Washington Wizard started fast but burned out quick against the powerhouse Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night, becoming the latest victim of the NBA’s winningest squad.
After taking an early lead, the Lakers outscored the Wizards 84-36 during a 24-minute span from midway through the first quarter until late in the third, coming away with the 125-103 victory. The Lakers made two separate runs of L.A. made runs of 17-0 and 18-0 during the incredible stretch of play.
Three Lakers notched double-doubles in the game, led by Anthony Davis, who collected 26 points and 13 rebounds. He added a trio of blocks and finished a team high plus-28.
LeBron James did his part as well, adding 23 points and 11 assists.
“We have championship aspirations, but that’s not what’s here right now,” James said. “What’s here is our next opponent. We want to continue to get better. We have guys who have been there and know what it takes. This is a long process, and we can never shortcut it. But we can enjoy it along the way.”
The Lakers moved to 17-2, tying their best start in franchise history. Wizards head coach Scott Brooks knew one thing for certain after the Friday night clash.
“That’s the best team in basketball,” Brooks told reporters. “Their record is 17-2 for a reason.”
Next up for the Lakers is a matchup with Dallas and MVP contender Luka Doncic, who dropped a career-high 42 points in a 120-113 victory over the Suns on Friday. With the Lakers established as the best team in the NBA thus far, they know to buckle in every time they hit the hardcourt.
“I think we’re tested every night,” Davis said. “We’re going to get everybody’s best shot no matter what, because of who we are. But it’s up to us to make sure we lock in.”
Michigan Knocks Off No. 8 Gonzaga for Atlantis Title
Paradise Island has been just that for Michigan. The Wolverines made a statement during the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas, knocking off No. 6 North Carolina and No. 8 Gonzaga on back-to-back nights to announce their arrival as a major competitor.
Unranked Michigan took home the tournament title with a dominant 82-64 win over the Bulldogs on Friday.
“Well, I’m sure we’re on the map now,” first-year Michigan head coach Juwan Howard said. “It’s gratifying to be able to hold up that trophy and say, you know what? All that sacrifice we put through, all the hard work we put in, it was well worth it.”
Michigan shot 54%, including 12 of 23 from 3-point range and were able to stymie the Gonzaga offense, which shot just 40%.
“Every time we made a mental breakdown, they scored,” Gonzaga coach Mark Few said. “They literally made us pay on every one of our assignments that we screwed up — a switch or we screwed up a coverage. And they made us pay, so they deserve a lot of credit for that.”
Michigan will have another shot for a statement win against No. 2 Louisville on Tuesday in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. By then, the Wolverines will likely be playing with a number next tot their name.
WHAT’S ON TAP IN THE SPORTS WORLD ON SATURDAY
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: No. 1 Ohio State vs. No. 13 Michigan
The Buckeyes (11-0, 8-0 Big Ten) have already clinched a spot in the conference championship game, but meet up with Michigan in a rivalry game with national title implications. The Wolverines are peaking but find themselves double-digit dogs to Ohio State, which has won seven straight and 14 of 15 in “The Game.”
WHEN: Today, Noon ET
TV: FOX
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: No. 5 Alabama vs. No. 15 Auburn
It’s not the most high-profile Iron Bowl meeting between Alabama and Auburn, but there’s still plenty on the line as the Crimson Tide are looking at sneaking into the College Football Playoff. And they’ll have to do it without Heisman contending quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who was lost for the season two weeks ago against Mississippi State. Mac Jones draws the start for the Tide after throwing for three touchdowns and 275 yards against lowly Western Carolina last week in a 66-3 win.
WHEN: Today, 3:30 p.m. ET
TV: CBS
