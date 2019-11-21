Dejounte Murray: Carmelo Anthony Deal a ‘Great Sign’ for Jamal Crawford

We are almost one full month into the 2019-20 NBA season and three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year Jamal Crawford is still on the open market. That’s surprising considering Crawford is one of the most lethal scorers in NBA history.

Crawford almost ruined Dirk Nowitzki’s retirement announcement last season, as he went for 51 points in the Phoenix Suns‘ season finale against the Dallas Mavericks.

On Monday after Spurs’ morning shootaround, third-year veteran guard Dejounte Murray was asked about whether he was surprised that Crawford hasn’t been signed.

“Yeah, I don’t know the insides of what is going on, but from the outside and knowing him, he is a hard worker. He is a great vet, and he is going to embrace every young guy he comes across from his city or whatever team he is on. Melo and Iman Shumpert got signed, so that is a great sign for the guys on the free-agent market,” said Dejounte Murray.

Throughout his career, Crawford has averaged 14.6 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 3.4 assists in 1,326 games.

Pistons’ Blake Griffin Confused Why Crawford Is Not on an NBA Roster

Earlier this week, Crawford’s former teammate Blake Griffin came to his defense on Twitter, as he tweeted: “This man had a 50 piece last season absolutely crazy he’s not on a team.”

Crawford and Griffin were teammates with the Clippers for five seasons from 2012-2017. After the 2016-17 season, the Los Angeles Clippers traded Crawford to the Atlanta Hawks for Danilo Gallinari.

As for Griffin, he would also leave the Clippers along with Willie Reed, and Brice Johnson via a trade with the Detroit Pistons on January 30, 2018. The Pistons received Avery Bradley, Tobias Harris, Boban Marjanovic, and draft picks.

The Clippers released a written statement from chairman Steve Ballmer:

“Blake Griffin had a tremendous impact on this organization, and his legacy within the community of Los Angeles will be permanent. It was a pleasure getting to know and cheer for Blake. I wish him, as well as Brice and Willie, the best of luck. While change is hard, my confidence in our front office, led by Lawrence Frank and Michael Winger, along with the sage counsel of Jerry West, has never been higher. I believe today, more than ever, in our ultimate goal of winning an NBA Championship.”

Added Lawrence Frank, President of Basketball Operations for the Clippers:

“Blake is one of the best players ever to wear a Clippers jersey. We want to express our gratitude and respect for everything he has done for this team and the City of Los Angeles. This was a very difficult decision, but we ultimately felt it was appropriate for the franchise. We would also like to thank Brice and Willie for their contributions to our organization.”

Former Wizards Guard Gilbert Arenas Also Surprised

Earlier this year, I spoke to former NBA veteran Gilbert Arenas and asked if he was surprised that Jamal Crawford is still on the market. Arenas shared with me that he was shocked and hoped Crawford signed with a team like the Los Angeles Lakers.

“I am surprised at this point in his career. I hope he goes to a team like the Lakers because they need your outside shooting. They also need your creativity to provide more baskets, and they need another guard. I feel Jamal Crawford in that type of situation would be great for both sides.” Arenas stated.

