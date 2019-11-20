Despite Steph Curry’s recent surgery, the Warriors All-Star emphasized that he plans to play again this season. During a recent press conference, Curry noted that he was “excited the rest of the season isn’t lost.”

“Steph says he expects to be back at some point this year. ‘I definitely expect to be ready to play — I don’t know when … I’m excited that the rest of the season isn’t lost,’” ESPN’s Nick Friedell tweeted.

Curry sustained a broken left hand early in the season against the Suns and the return timeline was initially projected to be between four to six weeks, per Rotoworld. Curry is now expected to miss at least three months after undergoing surgery to repair his hand. The Warriors noted in a press release that Curry’s surgery was a success and an update will be provided in three months.

[Curry] underwent successful surgery this morning at the Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute in Los Angeles. The surgery was performed by Dr. Steven Shin…Curry is expected to make a full recovery and an update on his status will be provided in three (3) months.

Injuries to Steph Curry, Klay Thompson & Draymond Green Have Contributed to the Warriors’ Slow Start

VideoVideo related to steph curry’s injury update: when will warriors guard return to play? 2019-11-20T17:00:33-05:00

It has been a disappointing start to the season for the Warriors. With the departure of Kevin Durant combined with Klay Thompson’s injury, Golden State entered the season with plenty of intrigue.

Things went from bad to worse after Curry and Draymond Green sustained injuries. Green noted that he was more worried about Curry as a person than a player after the injury.

“I’m more worried about the Steph that can’t pick up Canon,” Green explained to NBC Sports Bay Area. “The Steph that can’t toss [his daughters] Riley and Ryan around. The Steph that can’t pass [his wife] Ayesha a pot because she asks him ‘hey, grab that pot.’ That’s the Steph I worry about. It sucks. Like I’ve said that before, you live that every day of your life and that’s the part that is just tougher to me than anything.”

Prior to the Season, Steve Kerr Noted that Curry Was “At His Peak Physically, Mentally”

VideoVideo related to steph curry’s injury update: when will warriors guard return to play? 2019-11-20T17:00:33-05:00

Curry and the Warriors still entered the season with reasonably high expectations. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr complimented the team’s star guard as being “at his peak physically, mentally.”

“Just the usual [expectations],” Kerr said, per NBA.com. “I’m not looking for anything different than what he’s done for five years, but what he’s done is pretty special: two MVPs and a perennial top-five player. He’s had an incredible camp. To me, he’s at his peak physically, mentally. He’s seen every defense that people have thrown at him now during his career, and he’s ready to have a great year.”

Just a few weeks later, Curry sustained the hand injury on an unpredictable play. Curry’s injury not only sidelined him for a major portion of the season, but it also likely derailed the Warriors season. Golden State went 3-12 through the team’s first 15 games making the Warriors one of the worst teams in the NBA to start the season. Despite the slow start, Green emphasized earlier this month that the team is still eying the postseason.

“No, I play basketball for a living, I’m a competitor,” Green explained to NBC Sports Bay Area. “I’m never throwing playoffs out of the equation. We’re going to compete every night and live with the results. Are things that’s happened a bigger blow to our chances? Absolutely, but as someone’s who’s healthy I’m not saying ‘welp, it’s over for the playoffs.'”