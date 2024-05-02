Buccaneers Add 43-Touchdown Quarterback

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers added some extra quarterback depth going into rookie minicamp.

Former Florida A&M quarterback Jeremy Moussa received an invitation from the Buccaneers on April 28 after the NFL Draft. Moussa threw for 5,625 yards and 43 touchdowns versus 20 interceptions in two seasons with the Rattlers.

“I’m thankful for the opportunity and ready to go out and show what type of quarterback and competitor I am,” Moussa said via the FAMU athletics website.

Moussa went 20-3 as a starter with the Rattlers in two years, and he led the team to a SWAC and Celebration Bowl title for the first time ever. last year. His 12-1 mark in 2023 was the best FAMU record since 1978.

“Congratulations, [Moussa],” ex-FAMU head coach Willie Simmons wrote on X, formerly Twitter, regarding Moussa’s camp invite. “Go be great on purpose.”

Moussa will join fellow rookie quarterback Zack Annexstad at the Buccaneers camp. Annexstad signed with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent after the draft. The former Illinois State standout completed 66% of his passes for 3,547 yards and 27 touchdowns in two seasons.

Both Moussa and Annexstad will have a tall order to crack the Buccaneers 53-man roster come training camp in July. Tampa Bay has starter Baker Mayfield on a three-year, $100 million contract plus fourth-year backup Kyle Trask and seasoned backup John Wolford.

Jeremy Moussa Expressed His Tom Brady Fandom in Art

Celebration Bowl (5:46 4th) Florida A&M 30, Howard 26 Rattlers answer with Jeremy Moussa's 38-yard TD pass to Jah'Marae Sheread pic.twitter.com/7R5ttL4LcN — FCS Football (@FCS_STATS) December 16, 2023

A Chino Hills, California, native, Mousa has an art project of former Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady at his childhood home per HBCU Game Day’s Wilton Jackson.

“Growing up I loved Tom Brady. He’s a California kid, I’m from California. I grew up a Michigan fan. He went to Michigan. He’s arguably the greatest quarterback of all time,” Moussa said via Crescent City Sports’ Rene Nadeau. “I feel like we have similar attributes, our mindsets. [Like Brady] I try to attack each day. Joe Burrow and I play a very similar game. He processes things really quickly. He delivers the ball accurately and on time and that’s what I try to do.”

Brady won six Super Bowls in 20 seasons with the New England Patriots from 2000 to 2019 before he joined the Buccaneers for three seasons and won another in 2020.

Jeremy Moussa Had Long Collegiate Journey Before FAMU Stint

This past year has been filled with ups and downs on and off the field but I’m happy to say I’ve found my new home‼️ I’m a Vanderbilt man. Looking forward to what the future holds. pic.twitter.com/s5E5foSfJf — Moose (@jeremy_moussa) December 18, 2019

Things didn’t start off perfect for Moussa in college, and his collegiate career spanned six seasons at four different schools.

He spent a season at Hawaii in 2018 and only appeared in two games all season where he threw nine passes for 77 yards and a touchdown. Moussa then played at San Bernardino Valley College in 2019 before he joined Vanderbilt in 2020.

At Vanderbilt, Moussa hardly played in two seasons as he went 5-8 passing for 24 yards. Moussa transferred to FAMU in 2022.

“I loved everything about my stay there [in Nashville],” Moussa said via Jackson. “I was ready to be content with the situation despite not getting the football opportunities I hoped for.”

Moussa told Nadeau that he learned “a lot at both places” in his final four college seasons.

“I learned to overcome adversity. I matured a lot as a young man during that time. I’m thankful for my time at both places. They taught me well on the offensive side of the ball. I take those lessons with me everyday,” Moussa said via Nadeau.