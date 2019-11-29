Texas Tech vs. Texas Prediction: Betting Line, Odds & Pick

It’s the final weekend of college football and teams are still battling for bowl eligibility. One of those teams is the Texas Longhorns, who have struggled since racing out to a 4-1 start to the season and now sit at 6-5.

A seventh win would do wonder for ensuring it’s bowl eligibility, though 6-6 would likely clinch it. But at 7-5 and with a chance to move ahead of Kansas State in the Big 12 standings, it could potentially mean a better bowl with a higher purse.

In order to do that, they’ll need Iowa State to knock off Kansas State as well as a Longhorns win over rival Texas Tech. It’ll be the 68th all-time meeting between the teams, with Texas holding a 51-17 advantage in a lopsided series.

The Longhorns have lost the past two meetings in Austin by a combined seven points. Texas should have the edge at home in a hotly contested affair.

Texas Tech Red Raiders at Texas Longhorns

Friday, November 29, 2019 at 12 p.m.

Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, Austin, Texas

Coverage: FOX

*All odds and betting info courtesy of OddsShark and originally posted by BetOnline

Spread: Texas (-10 at +100)

Over/Under: 63.5 (O: -115 | U: -105)

Texas Tech Red Raiders

Despite a 4-7 record, Texas Tech ranks 14th in the nation in total offense, averaging 474 yards per game. With such a high-powered offense, the Red Raiders have squandered chances to punch in points and have averaged 31 per game this season. Not a bad total, but one that should be elevated given the yardage that Texas Tech is capable of producing.

Defensively, Tech is 121st out of 130 teams in the FBS in total defense conceding 468 yards of total offense per game this season. Most of that damage has come through the air, with teams averaging 304 passing yards per game against Texas Tech — fifth-most in the FBS.

Texas Longhorns

The Longhorns have been one of the nation’s best offensive teams this season as well, ranked 25th in FBS with 455 yards of total offense per game. Quarterback Sam Ehlinger has been a big reason why Texas is so effective at moving the ball. He averages 329 yards of offense per game himself and has amassed 3,621 yards on 551 total plays this year.

Defensively, the Longhorns have been wholly inconsistent for much of the season and are in the bottom 25 of the FBS in total yards allowed per game at 444.1. Like much of the Big 12, the Longhorns have been reliant on their offense’s success.

Prediction

With Sam Ehlinger’s ability to create offense at a high level and quantity, the Longhorns explosive nature should be able to come out against the Red Raiders. This will likely be a good, old-fashioned Texas shootout to close out the regular season. If the Longhorns can find a way to slow down the Red Raiders offense, they should be able to come away with a win.

Pick: These two teams should provide a ton of offense and will hit the over in a high-scoring affair. Texas should win and narrowly cover the spread in a 41-30 win, clinching certain bowl eligibility.

