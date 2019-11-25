Tom Brady Comments on Officiating Following Win Over Dallas

The New England Patriots should have no reason to be disappointed following a victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

In less than admirable weather conditions and against a worthy opponent, New England gutted out a 13-9 win for their 21st straight win at Gillette Stadium. But it was a late call from the officials that left Tom Brady furious after the game.

On a 4th down play with five seconds left, Brady attempted to kill the clock by lofting a pass to the corner of the endzone that was well overthrown. The pass took seven seconds to land, but the referees inexplicably stopped the clock with one second left before the ball was even close to landing out of bounds.

Brady was visibly unhappy on the field but his protests fell short of influencing a change of heart. After the game, he had some comments about the situation when asked about it in his postgame press conference.

Take a listen:

The Cowboys ultimately couldn’t pull off a miracle with the one extra second, but it still didn’t stop the Patriots from getting nasty flashbacks to last season’s mishap in Miami.

