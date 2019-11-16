Bears Place Starting TE on Season-Ending Injured Reserve

The Chicago Bears have suffered yet another loss this season. The team has placed starting tight end Trey Burton on injured reserve. The team made the announcement via its social media pages Saturday:

We have placed TE Trey Burton on Injured Reserve (IR) and have promoted LB James Vaughters from the practice squad to the active roster. — Chicago Bears (@BearsPR) November 16, 2019

In what many deemed to be a disappointing season for the Bears tight end, Burton finished with just 14 receptions for 84 yards. The tight end position is critical to the type of offense Bears head coach Matt Nagy runs, but Burton was never able to make much of a difference this season due to several nagging injuries he could not shake. It’s likely the Bears placed Burton on injured reserve not only because it’s the best thing for his health, but because it will free up a roster spot for someone who may have more to contribute to the team than Burton has been able to.

Trey Burton Contract Details: How Much Does Bears TE Make?

The Bears signed Burton in early 2018, the year after he was fresh from winning the Super Bowl as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles. The Bears made Burton the sixth-highest paid tight end in the NFL, giving him a four-year, $32 million contract with a $7.5 million signing bonus.

In what was referred to by some media outlets as a risky deal when it happened, the Bears signed Burton without his having any experience being a starting tight end in the NFL. While he had a solid and productive first year with the Bears last season, Burton has failed to make an impact at all this year. Burton had 569 yards receiving and was second on the team in touchdown catches last year with six.

Trey Burton: 2019 Injury Recap

Burton initially injured his groin at the end of last season, and he missed the Bears’ playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles as a result. He ended up having off-season surgery to repair his groin, only to see another issue with the area re-emerge at the beginning of this season.

Matt Nagy said in late October that Burton seemed to be trending upward injury-wise,

Last week in a home game against the Detroit Lions, Burton hurt his calf, and he left the game and did not return to practice again after the injury.

The Bears promoted linebacker James Vaughters to the active 53-man roster to fill Burton’s slot. They will likely have to activate tight end Jesper Horsted from the practice squad moving forward, as Adam Shaheen, the Bears second-string tight end, is out against the Rams Sunday night and has been about as productive as Burton has on the season.

