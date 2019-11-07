Tua Tagovailoa’s Injury Update: Is Bama QB Playing vs. LSU?

Tua Tagovailoa’s injury status against LSU is still up in the air, but all signs point to the Alabama quarterback playing in the big SEC rivalry game. Tagovailoa sustained an ankle injury against Tennessee and has not played since October 19th. Alabama head coach Nick Saban noted to ESPN that “there’s a good chance he will play.”

“It’s still day-to-day, and you don’t know what’s going to happen tomorrow or the next day, but he’s moving around well and throwing the ball with confidence,” Saban noted to ESPN. “His mobility will be the big question, but every day that’s improved dramatically.”

Tagovailoa had a “tight-rope” surgical procedure on October 20 on his right ankle, per ESPN. Tagovailoa had the same procedure done on the opposite ankle last season after the SEC Championship and prior to the College Football Playoff.



Nick Saban Admitted Tua Tagovailoa Has Not Looked Hurt in Practice

Some really good video of Tua Tagovailoa (13) in practice today. pic.twitter.com/lyht7GmcIv — Michael Casagrande (@ByCasagrande) November 6, 2019

You get the sense that Alabama does not want to put pressure on Tagovailoa by saying he is going to play before kickoff, and the Crimson Tide also do not mind LSU preparing for two quarterbacks. Saban sounded optimistic about Alabama’s QB1 and his potential to play against the Tigers.

“If you watched (Tuesday’s) practice film, you would have a hard time even recognizing that the guy is hurt,” Saban noted to ESPN. “But we’re not asking him to do everything he would in a game. He’s not scrambling for a first down. He’s not getting chased by a defensive end or any of that stuff, so it’s a little bit controlled. We’ll continue to monitor him and see how he progresses, but we’re pleased with where he is.”

The Alabama Quarterback Is Officially a Game-Time Decision

Here’s a video of Tua’s ankle injury 😣pic.twitter.com/Kecwva3HYT — Sports ON Tap (@SONTHighlights) October 20, 2019

Tagovailoa’s status is officially a game-time decision but all signs point to the Bama quarterback trying to play. The only thing expected to sideline Tagovailoa would be if the quarterback suffers a setback before game time. Despite the optimism Saban expressed, the Alabama coach also insisted the team did not plan to put their quarterback in harm’s way.

“Look, Tua’s worked hard to get where he has an opportunity to play. He’s been able to practice some, we still don’t know what his status is for the game,” Saban said, per WAAF.com. “I’m not going to play the guy if he can’t move.”

Mac Jones Would Start as the Alabama Quarterback If Tagovailoa Cannot Play vs. LSU

I’m still not over how Mac Jones dropped this pass right into Jerry Jeudy’s pocket pic.twitter.com/0gwslQusRR — CBS Sports Hate Account (@TuasBodyguard) October 27, 2019

If for some reason Tagovailoa is ruled out, Mac Jones would start for the Crimson Tide at quarterback. Ironically, Jones beat out Tagovailoa’s brother, Taulia Tagovailoa, for the backup quarterback role. Jones noted he felt comfortable with Alabama’s offense in Tagovailoa’s absence.

“I think Coach Sark did a really good job just getting me comfortable … and take what they give me,” Jones explained, per Saturday Down South. “You know we had some short plays early on, but we have the best players so let them make the plays down the field and take what they give you, like Coach Saban says. So overall, everyone executed and it worked out good.”