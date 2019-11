Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill played just two snaps before he limped off the field grabbing his right hamstring during the team’s highly-anticipated Monday night showdown against the Los Angeles Chargers in Mexico City.

Tyreek Hill walking very gingerly after what looks like an apparent hamstring injury. Not good#KCvsLAC #MexicoGame2019 pic.twitter.com/FrxuRUVGdW — Roto Street Journal (@RotoStJournal) November 19, 2019

Per the Chiefs’ official Twitter account, Hill is questionable to return after walking off into the locker room with Kansas City’s medical team.

Así se retiro a los vestidores el receptor de los @Chiefs, Tyreek Hill, por una lesión muscular 😥 ¡Esperemos que no sea grave! 😫 🎥: @DYBaik_#NFL100 | #TuPaseCompleto | #TuNFLMexico pic.twitter.com/zYTsiLdvmU — TUDN MEX (@TUDNMEX) November 19, 2019

This story is developing.