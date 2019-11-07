Tyrell Williams Fantasy: Should You Start or Sit Raiders WR vs. Chargers?

The Oakland Raiders face a crucial primetime matchup against the rival Los Angeles Chargers in Week 10. With the game falling on Thursday Night Football, it means the Raiders will have a short week heading in but also sets up a few tough decisions for fantasy football owners as well.

While a player like Josh Jacobs is close to a must-start, Raiders wideout Tyrell Williams is an interesting option to discuss. After missing time due to injury, Williams has returned and is one of quarterback Derek Carr’s favorite targets, but against a hit-or-miss Chargers defense, is he worth a start in fantasy this week?

One key factor in the decision could come down to the added motivation Williams may have, as it’s a matchup against his former team.

Follow the Heavy on Raiders Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Tyrell Williams’ Recent Play & Fantasy Outlook

After scoring a touchdown in every game he had played in this season, Williams finally came crashing back to earth versus the Detroit Lions in Week 9. He put up his weakest stat line of the season with three catches for 48 yards against one of the worst pass defenses in the NFL.

However, it’s looking like he’s finally healthy after battling a foot injury for much of the season and could be poised for a big game against his former team, the Los Angeles Chargers. As the Raiders revealed, Williams admitted to being excited about the matchup with his old teammates.

“I’ve been kind of even more excited all week, I guess, to be able to have this game,” Williams said to the media this week. “I do stay even-keeled, but I think I’ll have a lot more juice this week.”

Much has been made of the Raiders’ lackluster wide receiver corps, but Williams has potential as a number one target when he’s healthy. He and Carr spent much of the offseason building a strong rapport and we have seen flashes of what the two can do together this season. Don’t be surprised if Carr looks Williams’ way a little more often on Thursday due to the fact it’s somewhat of a homecoming for the wide receiver.

Is Tyrell Williams a Fantasy Football Start or Sit?

It’s always enjoyable to use players in Thursday night games, as it provides a bit of added interest in the matchup. Regardless, fantasy football owners may want to tread lightly here, although some may not have much of an option.

Week 10 features six teams on bye, leaving plenty of roster spots needing to be filled for many fantasy owners. While you could do far worse than a player like Williams, his matchup is tough, as Yahoo Sports details that the Chargers have allowed the No. 8 fewest fantasy points per game to opposing wideouts (24.98). This includes 11.9 receptions, an impressive 141.8 yards and 0.8 touchdowns per game.

Based on the large number of wideouts on bye, Williams is in play as an option almost by default in 12-team fantasy leagues or larger. I wouldn’t go as far as calling him a must-start in 10-team leagues, but if you desperately need it, the revenge narrative comes into play a bit and makes him a bit more appealing of an option this week.

READ NEXT: Raiders Place DE on IR, Promote LB From Practice Squad