BREAKING: Clippers Paul George Nears Return

The Los Angeles Clippers are off to a great start of the season with a 6-3 record so far. They have competed in tough matchups and have kept in games without their star player, Kawhi Leonard due to load management and their 6-time All-Star small forward, Paul George. Paul George has been out since the start of the season due to surgeries in both of his shoulders. According to L.A. Clippers writer Tomer Azarly, Paul George participated in his first 5-on-5 practice with the team today and could possibly make his debut this season on Monday night.

Doc Rivers says Paul George participated fully in practice today and it’s a possibility he can return Monday vs. the Raptors. #Clippers — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) November 9, 2019

Paul George’s Injury

Paul George was injured in February when he was with the Oklahoma City Thunder. George played through his pain and managed to still average 28 points, 8.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.2 steals per game. Per Maloney with CBS Sports, Playoff P underwent surgery on both of his shoulders in the off-season. In June it was reported by ESPN’s Royce Young that PG’s surgery was successful.

The Clippers acquired George via trade from The Oklahoma City Thunder. This was an exciting time for L.A. Clippers fans who now rooted for a team with one of the best duo’s in the league: Paul George and Kawhi Leonard. Since the start of the season, George’s return has been highly anticipated.

Per Mark Medina, NBA writer for USA Today, L.A. Clippers head coach Doc Rivers said that Paul would miss at least the first 10-games of the season. That would mean PG could possibly take the court in Wednesday night’s game against the Houston Rockets.

Clippers haven't given a concrete timetable on Paul George's return. But Doc Rivers said in passing that Paul George "is not going to be here for the first 10." Hence, George might be out until Nov. 13 in Houston — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) October 12, 2019

Paul George’s Progress

As reported by ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk, George told ESPN, “I mean, I haven’t felt this good. My shoulders haven’t been this good in a long time. I shot the ball pretty well last season, so I’m excited for what’s to come.”

Doc Rivers recently told ESPN regarding George’s recovery, “He’s still doing just skeleton work. I think live is coming up soon. Which I can’t wait for. You can see he’s very eager. He tried to slip in the last couple of practices, he tried to sneak in one possession unsuccessfully. You can see he’s worked all this time. He wants to play. He’s eager. He’s close.”

On November 2nd, George was able to play in his first 3-3 practice, per Clippers reporter, Jovan Buha.

Doc said today there is no official update on PG’s status, but he’s looked solid in 3-on-3 work. https://t.co/6hK10MC5Xq — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) November 2, 2019

This past week, Paul George was been caught on camera a few times shooting on the court before games.

Oh hi, @Yg_Trece! Our #ClippersLive crew provides an update on the 6️⃣-time All-Star as he nears a return to action 🏀 #ClipperNation • @LAClippers pic.twitter.com/S24yYCjGbK — FOX Sports West (@FoxSportsWest) November 4, 2019

Paul George sinks 9 straight threes 💦 pic.twitter.com/Ewg2x3I1ff — ESPN (@espn) November 7, 2019

George was able to take part in a full practice today which shows major recovery. After practice, George couldn’t even miss a shot. He was caught on camera per Tomer Azarly:

Here’s Paul George after practice, unable to miss a shot from beyond the arc. #Clippers pic.twitter.com/6QguGZ7Vmp — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) November 9, 2019

The 6-time All-Star still has a hot hand and looks to have made a lot of positive progress. It seems like fans can be hopeful in a PG return this week. If the Clippers, weren’t tough competitors already, having both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George is going to get scary. The league hasn’t seen anything yet.