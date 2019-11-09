BREAKING: Clippers Paul George Nears Return

The Los Angeles Clippers are off to a great start of the season with a 6-3 record so far. They have competed in tough matchups and have kept in games without their star player, Kawhi Leonard due to load management and their 6-time All-Star small forward, Paul George. Paul George has been out since the start of the season due to surgeries in both of his shoulders. According to L.A. Clippers writer Tomer Azarly, Paul George participated in his first 5-on-5 practice with the team today and could possibly make his debut this season on Monday night.
Paul George’s Injury
Paul George was injured in February when he was with the Oklahoma City Thunder. George played through his pain and managed to still average 28 points, 8.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.2 steals per game. Per Maloney with CBS Sports, Playoff P underwent surgery on both of his shoulders in the off-season. In June it was reported by ESPN’s Royce Young that PG’s surgery was successful.
The Clippers acquired George via trade from The Oklahoma City Thunder. This was an exciting time for L.A. Clippers fans who now rooted for a team with one of the best duo’s in the league: Paul George and Kawhi Leonard. Since the start of the season, George’s return has been highly anticipated.
Per Mark Medina, NBA writer for USA Today, L.A. Clippers head coach Doc Rivers said that Paul would miss at least the first 10-games of the season. That would mean PG could possibly take the court in Wednesday night’s game against the Houston Rockets.
Paul George’s Progress
As reported by ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk, George told ESPN, “I mean, I haven’t felt this good. My shoulders haven’t been this good in a long time. I shot the ball pretty well last season, so I’m excited for what’s to come.”
Doc Rivers recently told ESPN regarding George’s recovery, “He’s still doing just skeleton work. I think live is coming up soon. Which I can’t wait for. You can see he’s very eager. He tried to slip in the last couple of practices, he tried to sneak in one possession unsuccessfully. You can see he’s worked all this time. He wants to play. He’s eager. He’s close.”
On November 2nd, George was able to play in his first 3-3 practice, per Clippers reporter, Jovan Buha.
This past week, Paul George was been caught on camera a few times shooting on the court before games.
George was able to take part in a full practice today which shows major recovery. After practice, George couldn’t even miss a shot. He was caught on camera per Tomer Azarly:
The 6-time All-Star still has a hot hand and looks to have made a lot of positive progress. It seems like fans can be hopeful in a PG return this week. If the Clippers, weren’t tough competitors already, having both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George is going to get scary. The league hasn’t seen anything yet.