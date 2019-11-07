WWE Superstar Randy Orton Teases Wrestlemania 36 Opponent

Randy Orton may be facing a familiar foe at Wrestlemania 36.

As the former 13-time World Champion continues to look for an opponent at next year’s Wrestlemania, “The Viper” may have found that possible opponent by issuing a challenge to John Cena over Instagram.

As most are aware, Orton and Cena made their debut in the WWE in the same year back in 2002. Their careers have been intertwined ever since and they’ve faced off on numerous occasions.

Their notable feuds occurred in 2007, 2009 and 2013-2014 over the World Heavyweight Championships. Their most recent feud — which was over the the unification of the two world championships at the time — culminated in two wins over Cena at TLC 2013 and at the Royal Rumble 2014 as the unified world champion.

Although Cena is now a part-timer, he did appear at this past year’s Wrestlemania with his old “Basic Thuganomics” gimmick where he delivered a promo on Elias.

Considering the two top superstars of the Ruthless Aggression era haven’t faced off in a one-on-one battle on PPV in nearly six years, maybe it’s time to rekindle some old magic.

Randy Orton vs. The Rock at Wrestlemania 36?

Another consideration for Orton’s Wrestlemania opponent is “The Rock.” The two haven’t faced off in the squared circle since a young Orton teamed up with Evolution stablemates Batista and Ric Flair to take on The Rock and Mick Foley in a 3-on-2 handicap match at Wrestlemania XX.

Orton issued the challenge but the Rock seemed to take the high road and passed on the offer.

.@TheRock I see you will be at #SmackdownOnFox this Friday. How about you & I have a discussion about who’s the greatest 3rd generation of all time and we answer that question April 5th in Tampa At Wrestlemania 36. A vipers sense of smell is unmatched. I smell what you’re cooking — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) October 4, 2019

U think Bob O Sr & Chief Maivia along with our pops’ Bob Jr & the Soulman ran up and down those roads for decades taking bumps just so we can sell out WM36 so you can RKO my ass thru the earth. My body’s still recovering from that Evolution beatdown you gave me at WM20 😂 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 7, 2019

The Rock hasn’t wrestled since Wrestlemania 29 back in 2013 when he lost the WWE Championship to Cena. The 47-year-old superstar suffered a legitimate injury where his abdominal and adductor tendons tore from his pelvis. He underwent surgery shortly after the event and hasn’t wrestled since.

While Orton won’t be facing the Rock at Wrestlemania 36, there is still the chance he could be facing Cena — or another old opponent — at the biggest wrestling event of the year.

Orton Re-Signs With WWE

In other news, the 39-year-old Orton — who had teased leaving the WWE for rival company AEW in recent months — has confirmed that he has indeed re-signed with the only wrestling company that he’s ever known.

The 3 most dangerous letters in sports entertainment- #RKO

just re-signed with the 3 most dominant letters in sports entertainment- #WWE

Looking forward to pi$$ing off the #WWEUNIVERSE for at least 5 more years #WWEBACKSTAGE @FS1 @WWE — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) November 6, 2019

Former WWE superstar and current AEW talent Chris Jericho commented on Orton’s re-signing with their rival company.

Via Sports Keeda.

“I can’t say anything about it because I don’t know anything about it, no-one’s calling me to tell me about these things. But I know this – nobody is getting out of WWE, especially Randy Orton, because unless he’s very, very committed to saying ‘I don’t care if you pay me 20 gazillion dollars I’m leaving’ that’s not what he’s doing. I mean, obviously Vince is going to pay millions and millions of dollars to not have Randy Orton go.” “If you’re using AEW to make more money off of Vince, go for it! That’s great too but it’s not like we’re taking everybody that’s going to leave WWE to come to AEW.” “The point is that Vince just doesn’t want anybody to leave WWE because it looks like an exodus if they do and makes us look even cooler. We do things our way, we’ve got a great roster of guys and if somebody becomes available that really wants to be with us and we think that they fit our vibe then we’ll take them.”

Enjoy seeing RKO’s for at least five more years in the WWE.