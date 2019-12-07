2020 NFL Mock Draft Continued: Picks 17-32

The 2019 College Football regular season has come to an end. While we still have to shimmy through a multitude of bowl games, the NFL Draft season is essentially upon us.

Derrick Brown and D’Andre Swift, two of the more talented prospects in all of the draft, have fallen out the top half of the first round. See where they land below. Plus, will a fourth quarterback go off the board before the conclusion of the first round? Let’s find out.

2020 NFL Mock Draft (Picks 17-32)

17) Indianapolis Colts Derrick Brown | DL | Auburn

Derrick Brown is a beast, with elite quickness for his size. He absolutely dominated Alabama in the Iron Bowl. His skill set lends one to believe he can elevate his sack numbers once entering the league. Denico Autry is a nice player, but not the type that would make you pass up on a talent such as Brown.

18) Oakland Raiders Kenneth Murray | LB | Oklahoma

The Raiders have been missing a quarterback of their defense for as long as we can remember. The Vontaze Burfict experiment seems to have gone sideways. Murray presents arguably the best range from a linebacker in the entire class.

19) Tennessee Titans K’Lavon Chaisson | EDGE | LSU

Tennessee is an underappreciated team. They’re tough, and nasty, and can compete with just about any team on any given day. With that said, they could use a little more flash to go with their mean streak. Logan Ryan (a cornerback) is currently second on the team in sacks. Chaisson has been used all over the LSU defense and will be a nice puzzle piece for Mike Vrabel.

20) Jacksonville Jaguars Paulson Adebo | C B | Stanford

Tre Herndon is not the answer opposite AJ Bouye in Jacksonville. Paulson Adebo offers length and legitimate speed similar to that of what the Jags lost when they traded away Jalen Ramsey. Adebo has registered four-plus interceptions in every season he’s been a starter at Stanford.

21) Dallas Cowboys Xavier McKinney | S | Alabama

Mitchell Trubisky just lit up the Dallas secondary this past Thursday night. That should be all you need to know about this selection. McKinney is a safety that does a bit of everything, and could very well jump Grant Delpit as the top safety off the board come draft day.

22) Miami Dolphins Najee Harris | RB | Alabama

This may be a surprise to many, as Harris has rarely been mocked in the first round. Yet, very few draft-eligible players have increased their stock more over the past month or so than Harris. He’s big, fast enough, and has shown an added ability to impact the game as a receiver this season. As of now, Kalen Ballage is just not good, while Patrick Laird is not someone you hand your backfield over to.

23) Minnesota Vikings Javon Kinlaw | DL | South Carolina

Minnesota has yet to replace the loss of Sheldon Richardson along their defensive line. Linval Joseph will be 32 years old next season, while Shamar Stephen owns a PFF grade in the 50s.

24) Kansas City Chiefs D’Andre Swift | RB | Georgia

Patrick Mahomes is great, but remember how phenomenal he was when he had Kareem Hunt in the backfield? D’Andre Swift presents the ability to impact the game in a multitude of facets, similar to Hunt. Damien Williams has proven unable to carry the load for KC this season.

25) Miami Dolphins Jedrick Wills | OT | Alabama

Three first-round picks, three Alabama players? I get it, pretty unlikely. However, Miami needed offensive line help prior to the Laremy Tunsil trade, now they’re simply in dire need. Wills protected the left-handed Tua Tagovailoa at Bama, and he has the ability to play on either end of the line.

26) Buffalo Bills Dylan Moses | LB | Alabama

Buffalo’s defense is legit. Dylan Moses was a top-12 player in this draft prior to injury. Lorenzo Alexander has played well this season, but he’ll be 37 years old next year. Combining Moses with Tremaine Edmunds offers tremendous flexibility for the Bills at the linebacker position.

27) Green Bay Packers DeVonta Smith | WR | Alabama

MVS has proven unworthy of being a second-option in the Packers passing game, while Geronimo Allison has regressed. Why not fix the Packers offense by pairing Davante Adams with another DeVonta. Smith owns the Alabama single-game receiving TD record with five, which he managed to accomplish in one half of play.

28) New Orleans Saints Bryce Hall | CB | Virginia

Eli Apple is not a reliable #2 corner in this league, he’s a walking pass interference. Bryce Hall is rehabbing from a season-ending ankle injury. However, he led the nation with 22 pass breakups and tied for the nation-lead with 24 passes defended one season ago.

29) New England Patriots Ashtyn Davis | S | CAL

Both Patriots starting safeties will be 33 years of age next season. Devin McCourty has already mulled retirement in the past. Davis, a former high school track-star, offers tremendous speed and range play in the deep safety position.

30) San Francisco 49ers CJ Henderson | CB | Florida

Ahkello Witherspoon has not panned out in San Francisco, with Emmanuel Moseley even playing ahead of him for the last few weeks. Henderson may be the best corner in the draft from a strictly talent perspective.

31) Baltimore Ravens Justin Jefferson | WR | LSU

Give Lamar Jackson as many weapons as possible! Laviska Shenault is an option here, however, I think he’ll give Baltimore too many Breshad Perriman flashbacks. Jefferson, standing at 6’3″ is a great compliment to the speedy Hollywood Brown. Jefferson tied for second in the SEC this season with 13 receiving touchdowns.

32) Seattle Seahawks Yetur Gross-Matos | EDGE | Penn St.

This just seems like a Pete Carroll – John Schneider selection. Seattle always opts for size and length. Yetur Gross-Matos offers both of those up in bunches. The Seahawks have Jadeveon Clowney, but not much else after that.

