49ers Playoff Picture Week 15: Updated Outlook After Upset Loss

The San Francisco 49ers faced the Atlanta Falcons at home in a game that really should not have been that close. It was a game that, had they hung on to win it, would have guaranteed them a playoff spot. And they lost.

The 49ers managed to lose a Falcons team that had won four games on the season. Atlanta played them tough all afternoon, and in the end, Julio Jones could not be stopped, scoring the game-winning touchdown in the game’s final seconds.

So what does San Francisco’s surprising loss mean for the team and for the NFC playoff picture? Here’s a look at how it all stacks up after the second round of Sunday afternoon games.

*Note: All data and percentages included here are courtesy of Playoff Status.

Current NFC Playoff Outlook After Second Round of Afternoon Games

The 49ers remain the top seed in the division at 11-3, and they own a tie-breaker against Green Bay because they have already beaten them this season. The Packers are still the #2 seed at 11-3 with their win against the Chicago bears earlier today, and the New Orleans Saints are occupying the 3rd spot in the conference playoff picture. The Dallas Cowboys (7-7) currently have the #4 spot, and they did themselves a huge favor by taking care of the Los Angeles Rams today.

The two Wild Card spots in the NFC are held by the Seattle Seahawks (11-3) and the Minnesota Vikings (10-4), who handily beat the Los Angeles Chargers this afternoon. The Rams are still in the hunt, even after their loss Sunday, and if they win out and Minnesota slips, Los Angeles could move into the 6th and final Wild Card spot.

The Seahawks, Packers, and 49ers all clinched playoff spots after today’s results, although San Francisco didn’t do themselves any favors.

San Francisco 49ers Updated Playoff Outlook After Loss

With their loss today, the 49ers now have a 37% chance to be the #1 seed in the NFC. They also have a 4% chance at snagging the 2nd slot and a 1% chance at being the #3 seed. Their Wild Card outlook has also changed.

The 49ers now have a 32% chance at being the 5th seed in the conference, and a 21% chance to be the 6th seed. The 49ers are guaranteed a playoff spot, however, because the Los Angeles Rams lost.

