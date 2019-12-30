49ers Playoff Schedule: Who & When Does San Francisco Play?

The biggest game of the season for both the San Francisco 49ers and the Seattle Seahawks came down to the last game played in Week 17, in the final game played in the NFL’s 100th season — a fitting conclusion to the season for both teams.

The two NFC West rivals have been duking it out in a very close game dominated by defense, with the 49ers shutting Seattle out at halftime, 13-0. The Seahawks made it a game in the third quarter, with a Russell Wilson touchdown pass to Tyler Lockett making it 13-7 with under 6:00 remaining. The 49ers answered immediately, with a Raheem Mostert touchdown. They missed the two-point conversion, and the score sits at 19-7 at the end of the third quarter. One more quarter of football will determine a great many games for a great many NFC teams.

What will happen for the 49ers, win or lose? Here’s a breakdown of their potential playoff scenarios after Week 17.

49ers Playoff Outlook After Game vs Seahawks

The 49ers will either be the No. 1 seed in the NFC, getting a first-round bye and home field advantage throughout the playoffs, or they will be the 5th seed in the conference. If the 49ers lose this game, it will shake up the NFC playoff picture entirely. With a San Francisco loss, the Green Bay Packers would move into the top spot, and the NFC playoffs will go through Lambeau. The New Orleans Saints would also then move into the #2 slot and have a first-round bye next week.

If the 49ers lose, they will not have a home game in the playoffs, and will head to Philadelphia as the #5 seed to face the Eagles next weekend.

With a win against San Francisco, the Seahawks would be the #3 seed and would host the Vikings next week. The Philadelphia Eagles secured the #4 seed earlier Sunday afternoon.

If San Francisco beat the Seahawks, however, they will be the #1 seed in the conference, and will have next weekend off before hosting the winner of the Eagles – Seahawks Wild Card round. With a loss to the Niners, Seattle would be the 5th seed, and they would head to Philadelphia to face the Eagles. The other Wild Card game, should the 49ers prevail, would be the #3 seed New Orleans Saints hosting the #6 Minnesota Vikings.

Updated NFC Playoff Picture After Week 17 Games

There are just two spots secured in the NFC playoff picture until the winner of the Seahawks-49ers game decides the rest. Right now, the Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) ended their season on a high note, winning four in a row and beating the New York Giants Sunday to claim the NFC East crown. The Eagles will be the NFC’s 4th seed, and the Minnesota Vikings (10-6) will be the 6th seed, but all other seeding remains unknown until the 49ers-Seahawks game concludes.

We will keep you up to date on the NFC playoff picture as the game progresses.

READ NEXT: Buffalo Bills Playoff Schedule: Who Do They Play & When?