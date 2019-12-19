Antonio Brown Shades Tom Brady in Self-Praising Tweet

Antonio Brown just can’t stop tweeting stupid stuff.

As the former All-Pro NFL receiver likely faces a lengthy suspension by the league due to the allegations against him of sexual misconduct, the former New England Patriots wide receiver just can’t stop tweeting out stupid things.

This time around, the 31-year-old receiver made a random tweet calling himself the greatest sixth-round pick ever. As great as Brown is, it’s a stupid proclamation considering that Tom Brady was also a sixth-round draft pick back. And no offense to Brown, he doesn’t come close to measuring up to his former teammate.

Check out the tweet for yourself.

NFL respect my greatness best 6 rounder all time ! pic.twitter.com/sSay01E6Ti — AB (@AB84) December 18, 2019

Brown’s Career Was Great, but Brady’s is Legendary

Brown is certainly one of the greatest sixth-round picks of all time. Despite essentially missing all of 2019 — he appeared in one game with the Patriots before he was cut — Brown was named to the All-Decade Team of the 2010’s by many publications, including USA Today.

Since being drafted in 2010, Brown established himself as arguably the greatest receiver of the decade. He’s been named to the Pro Bowl on seven different occasions, the All-Pro Team on five occasions and he led the league in receiving yards and receptions on two different occasions each. Despite being just 5-foot-10, he also led the league in touchdowns in his last full season in 2018.

While Brown can certainly make a case for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, he just doesn’t measure up to Brady. And it’s not a slight against Brown — just about no one measures up to Brady. The 42-year-old quarterback — a sixth-round draft selection who was selected with the 199th overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft — is arguably the greatest ever.

Brady has won six Super Bowls — most in NFL history — three MVP’s, four Super Bowl MVP’s and is the all-time leader in total touchdown passes when combining the regular season and the postseason.

That’s not including the fact that his longevity — he has been the Patriots’ starting quarterback since 2001 and until this season, Brady had been named to the Pro Bowl every season since 2009.

As great as Brown was in this decade, his greatness doesn’t come close to measuring up to Brady’s greatness for the past two decades.

Antonio Brown’s Possible Lengthy Suspension

Although Brown hasn’t played in an NFL game in more than three months, that doesn’t mean the former All-Pro receiver is going without possible punishment.

According to Bleacher Report, the veteran receiver is looking at a multi-game suspension if he’s signed by another NFL team. Brown has been unsigned since the Patriots released him back in September.

The sources claim that Brown’s suspension will be for at least six games — with some even believing that it’ll last the entire season.

Antonio Brown’s looking at a multi-game suspension, per @MikeFreemanNFL. Several sources around the league believe the NFL will suspend AB “for at least six games.” Others believe the punishment could span an entire season. pic.twitter.com/cExkuOQz4S — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) December 17, 2019

Brown’s likely lengthy suspension means that NFL teams won’t be signing the veteran receiver for the remainder of the season — because he likely won’t play. Furthermore, it might scare off teams in 2020 from signing Brown due to the fact that he will likely be suspended for at least half of the season.

Bleacher Report had previously reported last Friday that at least 20 teams were interested in signing Brown.

Considering Brown’s off-the-field issues and the fact that he’ll be 32 years old next season, Brown’s final game in the NFL might have been with the Patriots.