Baltimore Mayor Jack Young Paints City Purple for Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens are looking primed for yet another run through the NFL playoffs, and Jack Young, mayor of the city of Baltimore, wants to ensure the team is fully supported on their way.

This week, Young stepped up and made sure that the Ravens are feeling the love from their home city. He is pushing the color purple to be featured throughout the city.

Here’s a look at what was written by CBS Baltimore about the mayor’s decree and what it means for the Ravens and their home town:

“This week, Young called for businesses in Baltimore to go purple for the Ravens ahead of their prime time game against the New York Jets on Thursday night. The Department of General Services began installing purple light fixtures on city buildings Monday, and on Monday night, the Bromo Seltzer Tower, the War Memorial and City Hall Dome lit up purple. The city’s homepage also got a purple makeover. The mayor congratulated the team and said it is always great for Baltimore — and its hotels, restaurants and bars — when the Ravens are winning, noting the city will benefit from fans coming to watch and cheer on the Ravens together. “We are witnessing greatness before our eyes,” Young said in a statement. “The Ravens have been on a magical run and we want to do everything we can as a city to support the team and help keep that momentum going.”

The 11-2 Ravens are arguably the best team in the NFL, and folks are fired up about how far they might go in the playoffs as a result. Knowing this, it is never a bad time to get things ready for the stretch run of the season.

Torrey Smith Feeling the Ravens Passion

One person who has noticed this type of emotional response from the fans in the city already is former Baltimore wideout Torrey Smith. On the pulse of things this year, Smith says he can tell that the city of Baltimore is beginning to buzz about the Ravens again just like the old days, which is something that excites him greatly.

Here’s a look at what Smith wrote on Twitter:

Everywhere you go in Baltimore everyone is talking about the Ravens. It has that old feel again. pic.twitter.com/qEzUOy5e2w — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) December 6, 2019

Thus far this season, the Ravens have been one of the teams that has captivated the attention of the league. At 10=2 with wins over some of the elite squads in the league as well as with Lamar Jackson making an obvious case to become the NFL MVP, fans have plenty to cheer about and talk about.

It hasn’t gone unnoticed on Smith, who is very excited seeing folks pumped up about the team so much in 2019 after their great start to the season.

Ravens Super Bowl History

The Ravens have a chance to make some serious noise in 2019 thanks to their solid start, and if they are able to get back to their Super Bowl roots, it will become the third time the team has taken home a Lombardi Trophy. The 2000 Ravens managed to cruise to the title with defense, and the 2012 Ravens shocked plenty of folks to take home Super Bowl XLVII with their solid teamwork.

With the team coming back to relevance behind an exciting young quarterback and a defense which is also playing well, fans will undoubtably see parallels between this squad and some of Baltimore’s better teams of the past. All it takes to invigorate a fanbase is a winning team with captivating personalities.

Baltimore’s Super Bowl winners of the past have had these elements in spades. Names like Ray Lewis, Tony Siragusa, Shannon Sharpe, Haloti Ngata and certainly Smith himself come to mind as examples of Super Bowl winning players who have made a statement in the city.

Will names like Jackson, Earl Thomas and Marquise Brown join them? Fans should be excited to watch and see, and certainly, Smith sees them trending in that direction as the season pushes into the home stretch for 2019.

The passion might just be back in Baltimore for a winning football team, and the mayor himself is seeing to it that the team is fully supported by everyone along the way.

