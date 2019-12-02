Bears Akiem Hicks Addresses Injury, Makes Vow About Return

Akiem ‘The Dream’ is back. Not in an official capacity–at least, not yet–but after Chicago Bears defensive end Akiem Hicks met with the media at Halas Hall on Monday, fans and media alike were met with the same fierce and fun presence they have missed since Week 5.

Hicks injured his left elbow against the Raiders in London, and he hasn’t played since. He returned to practice for the first time Sunday, and practiced for a second day in a row on Monday. When he spoke to reporters about the injury Monday after practice, he had a few encouraging things to say.

Bears Akiem Hicks on Possible Week 15 Return

According to 670 The Score’s Chris Emma, Hicks sounded more than determined to be on the field this season. “If I can get my body back to a place where I can compete at a high level, there’s nothing that will stop me from getting on the field,” Hicks told reporters.

Hicks also acknowledged that his rehabilitation process has been both miserable and humbling, but the defensive lineman was in good spirits, ESPN’s Jeff Dickerson said.

Hicks will be eligible to return Week 15, when the Bears head to face their biggest rival, the Green Bay Packers, at Lambeau Field.