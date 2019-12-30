Chicago Bears Player Goes on NSFW Social Media Rant on Fan

After a difficult and ultimately disappointing season, the Chicago Bears managed to eke out a victory against a second-string Minnesota Vikings team, winning 21-19. Some Bears players, as they have all season, took to social media to partake in random game-day posts.

One player in particular decided to argue and later insult a fan in the comments section of his Instagram post.

Bears Defender Attacks Fan on Instagram in NSFW Comments

Bears linebacker Aaron Lynch took to Instagram prior to the Bears’ game against the Vikings Sunday to post a game day shot of his team, which included Khalil Mack, Leonard Floyd and himself. Lynch included the caption “My crew > Your crew” with the photo. As is wont to happen, a few fans began tossing a few negative comments in, with one fan in particular telling Lynch not to jump offsides.

Lynch has been called for six neutral zone infraction and/or offsides penalties on the season in a non-starting role. Lynch displayed a sense of humor to the comment, replying: “I didn’t jump today,” accompanied by a dancing emoji, but when another fan came along and chastised him about jumping offsides, Lynch was not so kind.

When a second fan commented: “Not really” in reference to Lynch’s initial comment about his Bears’ teammates being the greatest, Lynch responded by saying: “Your opinion is irrelevant.” And back and forth it went. “Maybe don’t step offsides next time,” the second fan replied. Then, things got nasty.

*WARNING: the following conversation contains offensive language that is NSFW

“Your late p*ssy,” Lynch replied, referencing the first fan to call him out for his penalty problems. The second fan then took the opportunity to correct Lynch’s grammar after the insult.

Lynch is at the end of his one-year, $1 million deal with the Bears, and there has been speculation that he will not be re-signed next season. His play has significantly declined, while his penalties have gone up, which is not a good combination.

Defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano said about Lynch’s penalties this season: “He needs some earplugs, I don’t know,” Pagano joked, before addressing why Lynch’s penalties have been inopportune. “A lot of times he’s in on third down and he’s there to rush the passer and go get the quarterback on the ground. With that comes the hard count and all this other stuff. It’s something we’ll focus on in the offseason to clean up.”

With the Bears’ 2019 season officially over, Lynch’s potential return will be one of many things the team will address this offseason.

READ NEXT: 5 Free Agents the Chicago Bears Should Attempt to Sign This Offseason