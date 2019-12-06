Bears Playoff Picture Week 14: Updated Postseason Outlook After Huge Win

The Chicago Bears had a 2% chance of making the playoffs entering their Thursday night game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Their chances have now increased slightly with a 31-24 victory–but they will still need a boatload of help to make it to the postseason. The Bears are now 7-6, and are hanging on for dear life in the NFC playoff race. Here is a breakdown of the current NFC playoff picture after Thursday night’s game, along with an updated look at the Bears’ playoff chances.

*Note: All data and percentages included here are courtesy of Playoff Status.

Updated NFC Playoff Outlook After Thursday Night’s Game

The New Orleans Saints (10-2) hold the #1 seed in the NFC, and are the only team in the conference to already clinch their respective division. The Seattle Seahawks, also 10-2, currently hold the No. 2 seed in the conference, while the NFC North leaders, the Green Bay Packers, (9-3) have the #3 seed. Dallas (6-7) still holds the #4 seed, but their standing will change depending on how the Philadelphia Eagles perform against the New York Giants Monday night.

After losing to the Baltimore Ravens last week, the San Francisco 49ers (10-2) fell out of first place in the NFC West and currently hold the 5th seed in the NFC and the first of two Wild Card spots. The 6th and final Wild Card spot in the conference is held by the Minnesota Vikings (8-4)–and the Bears will need the Vikings to lose a few more if they want to usurp them in the Wild Card picture.

At 7-5, the Los Angeles Rams are also ahead of the Bears in the hunt for a playoff spot. Los Angeles will face the Seahawks this weekend in a huge game for both teams, and the Bears will need the Rams to slip a bit, too. The Rams hold a tie-breaker over Chicago after beating the Bears in Week 11, so the Bears and their fans will likely be keeping tabs on how the Vikings and Rams do this weekend.

Chicago Bears Updated Playoff Outlook After Win Over Cowboys

After Thursday night’s win against the Cowboys, the Bears now have a 3% chance of making the playoffs. They will still need substantial assistance from the Vikings and the Rams, who will both have to lose multiple games yet this season. The Bears will also need to win out. It’s highly unlikely, but still technically possible. They have won three in a row, and they played their most complete ball of the season Thursday night against Dallas.

Even after their win Thursday against the Cowboys, the Bears have less than a 1% chance at the #5 seed and a 96% chance to miss the playoffs entirely. Still, their chances are greater than they were last week.

The Bears will head to Lambeau Field next Sunday to play the division leading Green Bay Packers in what will be their most important game of the year.

