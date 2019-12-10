Bears Safety Trolls Aaron Rodgers During Packers QB’s AMA

Plenty of quality insights can emerge when NFL players participate in Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) sessions, but there is just as much potential for hilarity as one of Aaron Rodgers’ former teammates proved Monday.

Chicago Bears safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, who played the first four seasons of his career with the Green Bay Packers, was among the first to weigh on when Rodgers’ announced his AMA session and took the opportunity to pose a priceless question to the two-time MVP before the two NFC North rivals clash this Sunday at Lambeau Field.

“What are the first 15 plays for Sunday’s game?” Clinton-Dix responded on Instagram.

Rodgers got the same question from a Bears fan during his AMA on Monday night with the user joking he was “asking for a friend” and his good-humored response was even better than the questions themselves.

“Gimme your email. I’ll send over the preliminary thoughts,” Rodgers joked in response.

Clinton-Dix wasn’t the only former Packers player to have some fun with the quarterback’s post, as Hall of Famer Brett Favre also chimed in to say he’s also “got a couple of questions” with a few laughing emojis that elicited fun responses from Packers fans.

Take a look below at a few other highlights from Rodgers’ AMA, which covered topics ranging from his favorite football moments to his favorite brands of scotch.

Rodgers Address Players Ripping Off Belt Celebration

Jamaal Charles. Maxx Crosby. Stephen Tulloch. The list goes on for players that have ripped off Rodgers’ signature belt celebration, which is more often called his “Discount double-check” celebration after being popularized through his appearances in State Farm commercials.

Asked whether he is aware of players mocking the celebration, Rodgers said he knows other players attempt to rip him off but added it doesn’t often work out in their best interests for one reason or another.

“I’m aware that it hasn’t always ended well for guys who mock the belt,” Rodgers said, answering a question from Reddit user jfzastrow. “Celebrations are meant to be fun, and I don’t mind it, but it hasn’t always worked out well.”

One of the most famous incidents — or infamous, if you’re a Detroit Lions fan — came in 2014 when former linebacker Stephen Tulloch tore his ACL trying to mimic the belt celebration after sacking Rodgers. Tulloch jumped high into the air but landed on his left knee awkwardly, which ultimately ended both his season and his streak of 134 consecutive games played.

Favre’s Original Comments Weren’t Motivation

Favre wasn’t coy about not wanting help mentor or develop Rodgers after the young quarterback was drafted in 2005 while he was still the starter in Green Bay. Much has been made ever since about their relationship, which Rodgers and Favre both have said is now in a state of friendship all these years later.

Asked whether Favre’s negative comments motivated him, though, Rodgers said they didn’t even factor into his drive.

“I’ve had a lot of things to motivate me over the years, and that was definitely not one of them,” Rodgers said in response to a question from Reddit user agipe34. “He was a huge motivator for me, because after Joe (Montana) and Steve (Young) retired, Favre was my favorite. He was a great guy to watch for 3 years, and he’s a dear friend, so glad to have been able to be his teammate for those years.”

If you are interested in reading Rodgers’ other responses and insights from Monday night, be sure to check the entire AMA conversation on Reddit.

