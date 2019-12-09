Bill Belichick Could Leave Patriots After Tom Brady Retires: Report

It looks like Bill Belichick could be on the outs shortly after Tom Brady.

While Brady’s impending free agency in 2020 has been the hot topic of discussions, one key topic has been ignored in all of this — Belichick’s own departure. While it’s been assumed that Belichick is a lifer in New England, there is actually a real threat of the veteran head coach leaving the Patriots for another franchise.

According to Ben Volin of The Boston Globe, the 67-year-old Belichick could leave the Patriots a year after Brady retires — which would be as soon as 2021. Among the teams that he could join? None other than his former stomping grounds, the New York Giants.

Did not hear any buzz that Bill Belichick is ready to step down from the Patriots. “I think he would probably stay for one more year after [Tom] Brady,” one insider said. “I could easily see him, if he did leave, becoming a president of some other team or an executive VP or something like that.” Like the Giants? “Of course.”

Could Belichick Really Leave the Patriots?

Belichick is the longest-tenured head coach, having been with the Patriots since the 2000 season. He has cemented himself as one of the greatest head coaches of all time, having recently been named to the NFL’s 100 All-Time Team. During his 20 seasons in New England, Belichick has won six Super Bowls, been to nine total Super Bowls, established 19 consecutive winning seasons and has won 16 division titles.

With that said, Belichick is old — the second-oldest head coach in the NFL after the Seattle Seahawk’s Pete Carroll. In other words, he’s reaching the end sooner rather than later and may want to face a new challenge before he officially calls it a career.

As far as his background with the Giants are concerned, Belichick served as an assistant coach with New York for 12 years from 1979 until 1990. He was most notably the defensive coordinator from 1985 until 1990, where the Giants won two Super Bowls.

Belichick stressed that he still plans on coaching in the near future — despite previously indicating he wouldn’t coach past age 70.

Via ESPN’s Mike Reiss:

“When I said it, maybe I didn’t know what 70 felt like,” the New England Patriots coach said Monday during his weekly appearance on sports radio WEEI. “So I’m not really sure if that’s an accurate statement today or not. At the time, I didn’t feel that way. Now that I’m closer to that age, I don’t know.”

Although it’s not cemented in stone, it should be interesting to see how the Patriots’ future unfolds — especially if they continue to struggle and exit the postseason earlier than expected.

Tom Brady Injured Following Week 14 Loss to Chiefs

The Patriots came up just short in their loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, but most importantly, Brady was injured following the game.

The veteran quarterback was seen nursing a large wrap and an ice pack on his right elbow during the press conference following the loss. However, he did state that while he would probably be on the injury report, he’ll be fine and he will play in Week 15 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Brady: “I just got hit right on my elbow. It’s fine. I’ll probably be on the injury report, but I’ll be out there next Sunday.” https://t.co/7VovjbJnNT — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) December 9, 2019

In other words, we’re on to Cincinnati.