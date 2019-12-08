Bills Playoff Picture Week 14: Updated Outlook After Loss vs Ravens

The Buffalo Bills have been one of the more pleasant surprises of the 2019 NFL season, but they couldn’t quite pull off the upset against the best team in the AFC, the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday afternoon.

The Bills were riding high entering today’s game against the Ravens after dismantling the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving, but Lamar Jackson and company proved to be too powerful for Josh Allen and the Bills, who put up a good fight, but just couldn’t quite get it done.

So where does this loss leave Buffalo when it comes to the AFC playoff picture? Here’s a peek at the current divisional playoff outlook after the first round of games on Sunday.

*Note: The following results include early afternoon results. We will update the playoff picture as it changes throughout the day. All data and percentages included here are courtesy of Playoff Status.

AFC Playoff Picture: A Week 14 Breakdown

The Ravens (11-2) still hold the #1 seed in the AFC with their win over the Bills today, while the Patriots sit firmly in the #2 spot at 10-2. The Houston Texans are currently the 3rd seed in the AFC even after their loss today, and the Kansas City Chiefs own the 4th slot, but that could all change after the second round of afternoon games.

The Chiefs head to Gillette Stadium to play the Patriots in a crucial game for both teams this afternoon, and the Tennessee Titans (7-5) will visit the Oakland Raiders (6-6) in the second round of afternoon games.

At 9-4, the Bills still hold the #5 seed in the AFC, and the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-5) have the 6th and final playoff slot, and they also play later this afternoon. The Titans, followed by the Raiders and Indianapolis Colts, are the AFC teams still in the hunt for a playoff spot.

Bills Updated Playoff Outlook After Week 14 Loss to Ravens

After their loss today, the Bills now have a 65% chance to get the 5th playoff spot in the conference, and a 24% chance to take the 6th and final slot. They also have an 8% chance at missing the playoffs entirely, and a 1% chance to win their division.

Even after their loss today, the Bills still have a 92% shot at making the first round of the playoffs–but they have a 5% chance of going to the Super Bowl.