Browns Deliver Strong Response to Odell Beckham Rumors

The Cleveland Browns were able to take care of business against the one-win Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, coming away with a 27-19 victory that wasn’t always pretty.

In the win, the Browns tuned out the noise of the rumors surrounding Beckham, although it turned into the bigger story postgame despite the victory.

A report from FOX NFL Insider Jay Glazer sparked the rumor mill, saying that he doesn’t see Beckham’s relationship with the Browns ending well, dropping a bombshell revelation that hinted at a bit of betrayal by the star pass-catcher.

“Here’s the thing. People are now surprised about what’s happening and what he’s saying in Cleveland, but players and coaches around the league — they’re not. Let me fill you in why: Odell Beckham has actually told other players and coaches before games ‘Come get me.’ It wasn’t Odell’s choice to go with the Cleveland Browns, he got traded there. Now there are reports of his sports hernia surgery. I’ve got to say, I don’t see that relationship ending well after this year.”

Inside Scoop: Jay Glazer on the future of Cleveland Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr 😮 pic.twitter.com/B1KlOgUy80 — René Bugner (@RNBWCV) December 8, 2019

A somber Beckham responded to the report after the victory, but didn’t give any additional insight or shoot it down.

“I’m not going to talk about any offseason stuff,” Beckham told reporters. “The focus is to win — 1-0. That’s what we did today.”

#Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. on report he wants out of Cleveland, “I’m not going to talk about any offseason stuff that’s going on right now” pic.twitter.com/ha0gpEGUHs — Keith Britton (@KeithBritton86) December 8, 2019

Jarvis Landry — Beckham’s good friend and fellow wide receiver — was among the Browns to be asked about the news in his postgame comments.

#Browns WR Jarvis Landry on report Odell doesn’t want to be in Cleveland. “Odell already addressed that” pic.twitter.com/gHae0SjVGu — Keith Britton (@KeithBritton86) December 8, 2019

“I think Odell already addressed that so I won’t have any comment for you today,” said Landry, who had four catches for 76 yards against the Bengals.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield responded as well, saying that he and Beckham have a good relationship.

Baker on the OBJ reports, surrounding drama: “Not worried about it. … we have a good relationship.” pic.twitter.com/76eFbKhFPQ — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) December 8, 2019

“It’s just drama. It continues to be that on the outside,” Mayfield said. “Within our walls, we know exactly what we have. It’s a good relationship and very straight to the point. I’m not worried about that.”

Odell Beckham on Reports of Sports Hernia: ‘It Is What It Is’

Beckham also said that he’s been dealing with something health-wise, but told reporters to ask the doctors about the diagnosis. It was reported earlier in the day by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport that he was dealing with a sports hernia and plans to have surgery after the season.

“I really don’t run until Friday. I come out here and do what I can,” Beckham said. “At this point it is what it is. There’s nothing to really do but finish out the season, try to be 1-0 and try to make the playoffs. It’s still all the same goals.”

Mayfield said the Browns medical staff did not handle the injury correctly.

Baker Mayfield says Odell’s injury “wasn’t addressed” as soon as it could have been in #Browns training room — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) December 8, 2019

“He can’t run the right way, and that’s frustrating him,” Mayfield said.

Despite all the drama, the Browns playoff hopes are hanging by a thread, but the win against the Bengals helped their cause.

“There’s variables and things that have to happen for us to get in, but all we can do is win the rest of our games and let fate be fate,” Beckham said. “We won. That’s the whole point of this — to win.”

Rumors Swirling Around Odell Beckham’s Future

Rumors began swirling this week after Beckham gave a cryptic press conference where he said he “wants to be in Cleveland” but also that “no one knows what the future holds.”

Beckham took to Twitter to try and quiet the noise.

Ok😑😑😑… I NEVER said I was not happy in Cleveland, just like everyone else I’m hopeful for better results. Period. Next story plzz 😭 … — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) December 6, 2019

Beckham displayed visible frustration against the Bengals, catching just two balls for 29 yards. He ran a deep route in the fourth quarter and walked to the sideline, sitting down before entering the game.

Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens was asked about the rumors but refused to comment.

“I’m not going to comment on him wanting out of Cleveland,” Kitchens said, then moving on to the question around his star wide receiver’s health. “We have been monitoring Odell since he got here for training camp. He is dealing with something there. I don’t know if surgery has been schedule or anything like that. I think he’s done a good job of trying to prepare and push through.”

Next up for the Browns is another AFC North tilt against the Ravens, who have already qualified for the playoffs with their win against the Bills on Sunday. The Browns are the last team to beat Baltimore, walloping their rival 40-25 back on Sept. 29.

