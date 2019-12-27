Disgruntled Browns Defender Hints at Future With Cryptic Tweet

It has not been an easy season Cleveland Browns safety Damarious Randall, who’s been banged up and beat down this season.

Randall has been hampered by injuries this season and was benched for a crucial game against the Steelers by head coach Freddie Kitchens despite the Browns running dangerously thin at safety.

What hurts Randall even more is that he’s in a contract year and his less than stellar showing this season with the Browns isn’t helping his value rise as he approaches free agency.

Randall fired off a cryptic tweet on Friday, hinting at more drama brewing as the Browns approach their season finale against the Bengals.

Be careful what you ask for … — Damarious Randall (@RandallTime) December 27, 2019

Randall 58 tackles this season, four passes defended and two sacks and has been the target of criticism for his play.

Somebody tell me what Damarious Randall is doing here (via @NextGenStats) Ravens 7, Browns 6 pic.twitter.com/LKfKNFHSpU — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) December 22, 2019

“I’ve been playing up to the level, and I know people are going to say otherwise because I don’t have all the interceptions,” Randall told the Akron Beacon Journal. “But people haven’t targeted me. People haven’t targeted the middle of the field. I can’t help that quarterbacks understand who I am now and they don’t want to throw it near me.”

Many Bumps in the Road for Randall This Season With Browns

Randall missed two games with a hamstring injury and also a pair of contests early in the season with a concussion, which he questioned.

“The symptoms were concussion protocol, I guess,” Randall told reporters after saying he would not comment. “I was placed in the protocol, and that is really all I have to say about it.”

There was also an issue that led to his surprise benching against the Steelers that neither he or Kitchens will reveal. Randall did not travel with the team to Pittsburgh.

Damarious Randall being benched for Pittsburgh game jolted the defense, says #Browns cornerback C.J. Carrie. pic.twitter.com/4MqW6fIamC — Jeff Schudel (@jsproinsider) December 4, 2019

“I’m not going to comment on why, but sometimes you have to make decisions with 52 other guys,” Kitchens said. “Listen, I don’t take those decision lightly. I know it could potentially effect the team. But sometimes when you make decisions like that it’s for the 52 other guys as well.”

However, Kitchens assured the benching had nothing to do with lost “trust.”

“Damarious has my trust. It has nothing to do with trust,” Kitchens said. “I trust these guys as long as they show me they can be trustworthy. Going forward, I don’t have a problem with Damarious.”

That being said, after the Browns loss to the Cardinals, Randall refused to comment if the team still believed in Kitchens, who is very much on the hot seat after the team’s disappointing 6-9 campaign.

#Browns S Damarious Randall wouldn't comment on whether team still believed in Kitchens. — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) December 16, 2019

Damarious Randall Mum on Future With Browns

Damarious Randall after Ravens defeat BrownsCleveland Browns safety Damarious Randall talks about their loss to the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium. / Subscribe to Football Insider at https://projecttext.com/clefootball for exclusive Browns content, including daily texts from Mary Kay Cabot. Sunday, December 22, 2019. 2019-12-23T00:11:56.000Z

At this point, it’d be fairly unlikely that Randall returns to the Browns, but he broke his silence on the issue after playing what could be his last home game in Cleveland.

“I don’t rule out nothing,” Randall told reporters after the Browns 31-15 loss to the Ravens. “At the end of the day, I don’t think you let good players walk, but, hey, to each his own.

“I don’t care if I play on the moon, bro. I just love the game of football, and I’m going to play it wherever I’m at. Hopefully I’m here, but I’m going to play it wherever I’m at.”

READ NEXT: Baker Mayfield Snaps Back at Radio Host on Twitter