Browns Reveal Final Odell Beckham Jr. Trade Decision: Report

The Cleveland Browns have revealed their plans regarding a potential Odell Beckham trade — there are none.

As reported by the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport on Sunday morning, Browns general manager John Dorsey has told the former Pro Bowl wide receiver that there are no plans of trading him — despite the intense trade rumors that have surrounded the 27-year-old wide receiver as of late.

“Among jokes about talks with Canadian Football League suitors on Wednesday, Odell Beckham Jr. said of his future with the Cleveland Browns: “I’m not going anywhere.” There was good reason for those remarks, as Browns general manager John Dorsey has told Beckham that the team does not plan to trade him, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday on NFL GameDay Morning. The Browns don’t want the talented receiver going anywhere and have no plans to trade him, Rapoport added. Three seasons still remain on Beckham’s current contract and he was obtained by the Browns via blockbuster trade with the Giants just this past offseason.”

Beckham’s Trade Speculation Coincides With Browns’ Struggles

Trade speculation surrounding Beckham has dominated the headlines — especially over the past week — due to the Browns’ struggles and the fact that it would that Cleveland is not utilizing the talented wideout in the proper fashion.

Not only are the Browns are 6-8 — they’re essentially eliminated from playoff contention — Beckham is having by far the worst of his NFL career. Through the first 14 games of the season, Beckham has just 67 catches for 910 yards and two touchdowns. For perspective, Beckham’s career-lows for a full season of play is 77 receptions, 1,052 yards and six touchdowns — and that was with a hapless New York Giants squad in 2018.

Beckham’s career averages in the following statistics — minus his injury-plagued 2017 season — are as follows: 91.3 receptions, 1,294 yards and 10.3 touchdowns per season.

Two things are very clear when it comes to the young receiver’s regression in production: Beckham’s production may be hindered due to the painful sports hernia injury that he has dealt with since training camp. Secondly, his chemistry with Baker Mayfield may not all be there during his first season with the second-year quarterback.

With all of that said, one thing is clear at this point in time — the Browns have no plans on trading their star receiver. They’ll give it at least one more season with the three-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro before exploring any possible trade scenarios.

Prior Odell Beckham Trade Rumors

As recently less than a week ago, one interesting team popped up in the Odell Beckham trade rumor machine — none other than the Browns’ chiefs division rivals, the Pittsburgh Steelers.

According to NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala:

“I spoke to a Steelers player who Odell did say that to before the game,” Kinkhabwala told 92.3 The Fan. “This should not be shocking to you. This is out there.”

Odell Beckham Jr. reportedly told Steelers players to "come get me" according to NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala pic.twitter.com/8DAgjepMVN — Viral Sports (@NotScTop10plays) December 17, 2019

The rumor was an odd one considering teams rarely ever trade player within their division and it doesn’t help matters that both teams aren’t on good terms after the infamous Myles Garrett-Mason Rudolph brawl that just took place a month prior.

For now, Browns fans can rest easy — Beckham isn’t going anywhere.