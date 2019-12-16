Jarvis Landry’s Sideline Meltdown Lowlight of Browns Loss to Cardinals

An ugly day all around around for the Cleveland Browns might have been summed up in a sideline exchange between star wide receiver Jarvis Landry and head coach Freddie Kitchens.

The Browns embarked on a drive that spanned 10 plays and 51 yards in the fourth quarter, but it resulted in a missed field goal by Austin Seibert that sailed wide. After the drive, Landry could be seen giving Kitchens a piece of his mind on the TV broadcast.

After the game, Kitchens said the confrontation was no big deal.

“I love Jarvis Landry,” Kitchens said. “Jarvis is my kind of player as fiery. Things happen. It’s no big deal. It’s an emotional game. I love Jarvis.”

Landry had just five catches for 23 yards in the loss and was frustrated for most of the afternoon. It boiled over after the failed field goal that would have made it a one score game. Just to compound the issue, the Cardinals scored a touchdown on their ensuing drive and the Browns fumbled just one play into their next possession.

“Frustration,” Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield said after the game of the exchange. “We’re not having success and frustration is a sign of everybody wanting it. Just frustrating. That’s all I can say about that.”

Arizona went on to win the game 38-24 behind four rushing scores from Kenyan Drake, who had just one touchdown in his 11 previous games this season.

A report came out before the game that the Browns were planning on keeping Kitchens long-term barring something catastrophic down the stretch. If the situation with his star players gets any worse, it’s easy to see that qualifying as something that would lead the Browns’ brass to rethink their stance.

Jarvis Landry Previously Involved in Sideline Spat With Quarterbacks Coach

The yelling match with Kitchens wasn’t the first time Landry has been involved in a sideline exchange with a coach. During a tough 20-13 loss to the Steelers where the offense sputtered, Landry and quarterbacks coach Ryan Lindley got into a yelling match. Injured linebacker Christian Kirksey stepped between Landry and Lindley as things heated up.

“I think this is an emotional game, and Jarvis is an emotional player,” Kitchens said of the exchange. “We like to coach with emotion and passion. I do not think that is a big deal. I think that is part of the game. Our guys put a lot into this game so anytime you see it not happening or unfolding the way you want it to unfold, of course, there is going to be passion and stuff that is exuded out. That is understandable. That is what makes Jarvis such a special player.”

In general, the body language was pretty bad on the sideline as the Browns saw their slim playoff hopes slip away, falling to 6-8 after the loss to the lowly Cardinals.

Kyler Murray Edges Baker Mayfield for Bragging Rights

The matchup featured the last two No. 1 overall picks in quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray — both Heisman winners at Oklahoma.

Murray might have not had the better numbers — 219 yards, one touchdown and one interception — but he’ll have the bragging rights, which Mayfield talked about leading up to the matchup.

“This is real bragging rights, being in the same quarterback room for a few years and just razzing each other back and forth,” Mayfield said. “It’s going to be a good one.”

Mayfield finished the game 30 of 43 for 247 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. However, a good chunk of that came on a late 91-yard touchdown drive by the Browns with the game already put away. Both of his touchdown passes went to former Cardinals TE Ricky Seals-Jones.

