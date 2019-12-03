Browns Address Sideline Yelling Match Involving Star Receiver

Things did not go as planned for the Cleveland Browns during their latest visit to Heinz field, losing to a depleted Pittsburgh Steelers team 20-13.

As the offense sputtered in the second half and the game was sealed on a late Baker Mayfield interception, Browns star wide receiver Jarvis Landry and quarterbacks coach Ryan Lindley got into a yelling match that look very heated on the sideline. Injured linebacker Christian Kirksey stepped between Landry and Lindley as things heated up.

Jarvis is usually pretty animated on the sideline, but looking at these pictures this appears to be a little bit more than the usual "talking it out". That's QB coach Ryan Lindley.#Browns pic.twitter.com/qlAYXEnCG3 — CLE Sports Masochist 🏈 (@CLEuntilIdie) December 1, 2019

Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens addressed the incident during his press conference on Monday.

“I think this is an emotional game, and Jarvis is an emotional player,” Kitchens said. “We like to coach with emotion and passion. I do not think that is a big deal. I think that is part of the game. Our guys put a lot into this game so anytime you see it not happening or unfolding the way you want it to unfold, of course, there is going to be passion and stuff that is exuded out. That is understandable. That is what makes Jarvis such a special player.”

Kitchens did not go as far to admit that Landry ran the wrong route on the play, but he hinted at it.

“Anytime you have a big play like that in a game, the first thing people want to point to is miscommunication and stuff like that,” Kitchens said. “We are going to continue to work hard on our communication in those critical moments.”

Odell Beckham Shows Emotion, Sends Message After Loss

Landry was not the only receiver that showed some emotion during the second half against the Steelers. After his only catch in the second half, Beckham appeared to turn and yell at the Browns sideline, possibility voicing his want for more opportunity.

Beckham yelling in the direction of the Browns' sideline after that catch was interesting. — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) December 1, 2019

Kitchens didn’t catch the incident.

“I did not see any barking. I do not know what that is,” the first-year head coach said. “I certainly did not hear anything, but Odell has done a good job of keeping his emotions in check. I want him to play with passion on the field. I want him to get balls, too.”

Beckham finished with three catches on six targets for 29 yards. Landry collected six catches for 76 yards, but was held without a touchdown for the first time in four weeks. Neither stuck around for media availably after the game.

Steelers CB Steven Nelson Calls Out Browns

After claiming the victory, Steelers corner Steven Nelson had some words for the Browns, specifically Beckham and Landry.

“They’re just like any other receivers,” Nelson told DK Pittsburgh Sports. We’re not too much worried about it. It’s just hype. I don’t know where their hype comes from.

“I saw some, like, bulletin stuff last week or whenever we played them,” Nelson added. “They were saying they should’ve put up 40 on us or something like that. I don’t know where that came from. We got nine three-and-outs as a defense. Besides the deep play [Beckham] had early in the game — that was just a busted coverage, obviously — he had zero catches after that. It’s just hype. All this [stuff] is hype. We went out there and handled business as a defense and came out with the win.”

Been fortunate to talk to @Nelson_Island since he arrived in Pittsburgh. This from him on defending OBJ/Landry today might be my favorite to-date. All business. Steelers got a good one with No. 22. #dkps #steelers More from Heinz Field: https://t.co/zKjspyiKWx pic.twitter.com/ld1FUQWahK — Hunter Alek Homistek (@HunterAHomistek) December 2, 2019

While their playoff hopes are nearly extinguished, the Browns have a chance to rebound as a 9.5-point favorite against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

