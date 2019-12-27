Odell Beckham Misses Practice, Has Major Milestone at Risk

Odell Beckham Jr. is within range of a big milestone, but it will be a challenge for him to get on the field with the Cleveland Browns after missing practice on Friday with an illness.

Beckham has been limited most of the season with various injuries and had used Friday as the day he got the majority of his reps in.

#Browns Odell Beckham Jr. is listed as questionable for the #Bengals game with his illness, 1 of 6 Browns players who are questionable for the game — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) December 27, 2019

“Been banged up all year since whatever happened in camp,” Beckham told reporters earlier this season after a report that he’s playing through a sports hernia surfaced. “Playing through whatever it is, just trying to make it through to Sunday. Any time Sunday comes around, I’m going to give the team everything I have.”

Beckham has collected 71 catches for 954 yards and three touchdowns this season. Despite some struggles with consistency and chemistry with Baker Mayfield this season, he could break the much sought after 1,000-yard mark for the fifth time in his career.

“We ask a lot of those guys, and they continue to bring it and give it to us every day,” quarterback Baker Mayfield said. “I am thankful for those guys. Obviously, they both had good years. People can say what they want about Odell’s year on the outside, but hopefully, after this week he has over 1,000 yards, we have two guys over 1,000 yards and a couple of Pro Bowlers (in Landry and Nick Chubb).”

Jarvis Landry Banged up Heading Into Offseason

Beckham is not the only Browns wide receiver dealing with injury issues. Jarvis Landry is also playing through pain, revealing this week that he suffered a fractured sacrum. From there, everything else just “started going bad.”

“I just know when I came back for OTAs, I just had something bothering me and I just went to the training room just to get it checked out,’’ he said. “Went and got an MRI, stuff like that, and that’s kind of the reason I was held out of OTAs and training camp a little bit, I was sparingly here and there. Didn’t play in any preseason games because of it and we’ve done a great job, the staff has done great job of just managing me throughout the week this whole year and making sure I get to Sunday feeling as good as I possibly can and pushing through it from there.”

Landry said being there for Beckham’s milestone is part of what’s motivating him to get on the field.

“I wanted to finish the season out, I wanted to be there when he goes over 1,000 and all that,” said Landry, who has not missed a game in his career.

Browns Looking to Finish Strong Against Bengals

Things have not gone as planned for the Browns, one of the NFL’s most hyped squads in the preseason. The team was eliminated from the postseason after falling to 6-9 last week with a loss to the AFC-leading Ravens.

The Bengals have just one victory this season, but have shown fight down the stretch. Head coach Freddie Kitchens is cautioning his team to not take one-win Cincinnati lightly.

“This is one of 16 [games], and there is no quit in Cincinnati,” Kitchens said. We expect to get their best shot. The last game [against Cincinnati] means nothing. Last week means nothing to either one of us. What they did now, they should feel very good and I am sure they do about what they did. They were down 35-12 with six minutes to go on the clock and then down 16 with three minutes to go on the clock so that was remarkable. That was one for the history books just to get it to overtime. They did a remarkable job.”

