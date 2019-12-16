Odell Beckham Recruiting Controversial Corner to Cleveland

Odell Beckham Jr. might not be wanting out of Cleveland after all. In fact, he might want some more company in The Land.

Reports have been swirling for weeks that Beckham is looking for a way out of Cleveland, but his Instagram comments tell a different story. On a post from former New York Giants corner Janoris Jenkins, who was released this week, Beckham urged him to give Cleveland a look for his next NFL stop.

“COME TO CLEVE,” Beckham wrote. “RIGHT NOW, TODAY.”

Jenkins — a Pro Bowler in 2016 — was released by the Giants this week after he called a critical fan a “retard” on social media. He gave a half-hearted apology, but defended his usage of the word.

“Where I’m from, we use all kind of words for slang,” Jenkins said. “If it offends anybody, I’m sorry. It’s a culture that I grew up in where I’m from. If you don’t know, it’s a hood thing or whatever.”

Giants head coach Pat Shurmur said that Jenkins unwillingness to leave he topic alone and simply apologize led to his release.

“My understanding was he made an apology,” Shurmur told the New York Post. “After the apology, he made an attempt to rationalize his beliefs. There was a decision made top down that we were going to move on.

“It’s not a word you should use. I made that very, very clear. I made it clear to him as well.”

Shortly after his release, Jenkins wrote on Twitter: “Best news ever… Thank you.”

Browns Unlikely to Sign Janoris Jenkins

While reuniting with his Giants teammate might be on his wishlist, it’s unlikely Jenkins would want to join a Browns team that already has two young corners they are trying to build around in Denzel Ward and Greedy Williams.

It has also been reported that Jenkins wants to play for a playoff contender, so the Browns — who lost to the Cardinals on Sunday to move to 6-8 — are an unlikely destination.

Jenkins started 13 games with the Giants this season and notched four interceptions this season. He has 22 in his career.

Odell Beckham Has No Plans for Shut Down

The Browns suffered a tough loss to the Cardinals on Sunday, but Beckham had one of his more active games, catching eight balls for 66 yards. He came within one-yard of a fourth quarter score, but was held up at the goal line.

Things have not gone as planned for the star pass-catcher during his first year in Cleveland and he’s been dealing with injuries that have limited his practice time.

After the 38-24 loss to Arizona, Beckham said he has no plans currently to shut it down for the season with the Browns nearly mathematically eliminated from playoff contention — as long as his buddy Jarvis Landry is on the field.

“As long as 80 [Jarvis Landry] is on the field and these boys are out here, I’m going to go out there and give it my all,” Beckham said. ” I love football way too much to think about sitting out and doing all these things. I’m here for this team and — like I said — we’ll see better days.”

