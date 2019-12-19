Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo Says Lakers’ LeBron James is an ‘Alien’

The Los Angeles Lakers and the Milwaukee Bucks both share the league’s best record, 24-4. After tomorrow night, only one team will lead the league as they play against each other at the Fiserv Forum.

Ahead of tomorrow night’s game Giannis Antetokounmpo, the reigning NBA MVP, commented on LeBron James’ abilities to still outperform other players at almost 35-years-old and referred to him as an ‘alien’ per ESPN’s Eric Woodyard.

“It’s insane to see what he’s able to do, but he’s LeBron James, he’s different. He’s an alien. So you expect it from him, but yeah, it’s crazy,” Antetokounmpo said. “It’s crazy. Obviously, for me, that’s one of my goals to be able to play at a high level for the next 10 years, but he’s about to turn 35 this month and he’s moving like that, playing like that, and just playing smart,” Antetokounmpo said after Wednesday’s practice.

The Greek Freak too is an amazing player. At only 25-years-old he is currently averaging 31.7 points, 12.8 boards and 5.3 assists while shooting 56.4% from the field and 36.5% from the three. In his 17th season of the NBA, James is averaging 25.9 points, 7.4 boards and 10.6 assists while shooting 49.8% from the field and 35.3% from beyond the arc.

The Milwaukee Bucks

The Bucks are off to an amazing start to the season as they just recently went on an 18-game win streak before taking a loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Monday, 120-116. As the Bucks lead the Eastern Conference, they seek to solely lead the league in their game against the Lakers. Ahead of tomorrow’s game Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer also commented on King James’ skills.

“What LeBron James has done in our league is phenomenal,” Budenholzer said. “He’s just a very, very special player, so anytime you get to play against him — and now Anthony Davis is very similar and they’ve got great fits, great players around them. So I think the thing we often talk about when you play a really good team is how you get tested and how you learn more about yourself.”

Bucks’ superstar Giannis will also be playing against family as his younger brother, Kostas Antetokounmpo is a forward for the Lakers. With Giannis being a superstar and all, the Lakers need all the help they can get when it comes to having to guard the NBA’s reigning MVP. According to Kostas though, the team has yet to ask him for insight regarding ways they can guard his brother.

“Not yet at least,” he said per SB Nation. “At least not really. I wouldn’t really know. I know the way (Giannis) works, but I wouldn’t even know what he does with the team.”

The Los Angeles Lakers

The L.A. Lakers too sit atop the Western Conference and are also looking to solely lead the league in their game against the Bucks. The Lakers just recently took a loss against the Indiana Pacers, 105-102. If the Lakers would have beat the Pacers they would have reached the feat of leading the league before going into tomorrow night’s game.

The Lakers pride themselves in their attempts to never take an L in two consecutive games. With the Bucks being their next opponent on the schedule, the team has a lot to prove. After last night’s game LeBron promised to bounce back.

“We pride ourselves on trying not to lose two in a row so we want to come back on Thursday in Milwaukee and play Lakers basketball,” LeBron told reporters, per Spectrum SportsNet.

"We pride ourselves on trying not to lose two in a row so we want to come back on Thursday in Milwaukee and play Lakers basketball."@KingJames with @LakersReporter on tonight's loss in Indiana and focusing on bouncing back Thursday against the Bucks. pic.twitter.com/4GVNM7uoMM — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) December 18, 2019

Tip-off for tomorrow night’s game is at 5 p.m. PST.