Chargers QB Philip Rivers Screams Trash Talk in Ear of Jaguars Defender [WATCH]

Perhaps it was because it was his birthday, and he was just feeling a bit more charged (pun intended) than usual. Perhaps it was because he had just completed a career-long touchdown pass to Austin Ekeler. Whatever the reason, Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers partook in one of the biggest trash-talking sessions of his career in the Chargers’ blowout win against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday.

As he connected on a career-long 84-yard pass to running back Austin Ekeler, Rivers was knocked down and then helped up from the ground by the man who put him there, Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue. Rivers responded to Ngakoue’s assistance by essentially screaming in his ear as he saw the play unfold: “90-yard touchdown! 90! Yard! Touchdown!”

Ngakoue, who clearly wasn’t pleased, looked at the referee and said “You see I didn’t talk any sh*t, right?” as Rivers ran past him. Ngakoue then approached Rivers and asked that the when the quarterback celebrates, he not do it directly in his ear. Rivers’ response was one of the most defiant and retaliatory of his career:

“I will do it by your ear. That’s what I’ll do. That’s what I’ll do” he shouted at Ngakoue as he ran off the field.

Ngakoue can later be seen on the Jaguars sideline mentioning Rivers’ antics: “17 Just keep talkin,'” he said. Here is a video of Rivers’ trash talk, from start to finish:

“17 just keep talkin” Philip Rivers talking trash is amazing 😂 pic.twitter.com/0jOpJu911p — NFL Stats (@NFL_Stats) December 10, 2019

While Rivers and his team may have enjoyed that 84-yard touchdown play and their blowout 45-10 win on Sunday, the Chargers were also eliminated from the playoffs, and they remain in last place in the AFC West.

Rivers Has Had a Down Season Statistically

Sunday against the Jags, Rivers threw for 314 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions. He even got to take the entire fourth quarter off, as backup Tyrod Taylor entered the game in a relief appearance. But so far, on the season, Rivers has not looked like his usual explosive–and accurate–self.

Sunday’s win against the Jaguars marked just the fifth game this season in which Rivers has not thrown an interception. He has thrown for over 3,700 yards, and he has 20 touchdowns, but he also has 15 interceptions. Rivers had 12 interceptions all of last season and 10 the year before that.

There was talk Rivers could be benched just a few weeks ago, so his solid play Week 14 should keep his job as starter secure.

